Grateful Dead Pays Tribute to Donna Jean Godchaux After Her Death at 78

Grateful Dead is speaking out about Donna Jean Godchaux’s death. The rock band took to Instagram on Nov. 3 to honor the late singer, who died earlier this month at age 78.

Videos by American Songwriter

Alongside a photo of Godchaux performing onstage, Grateful Dead shared a heartfelt tribute to the singer.

“It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the loss of Donna Jean Godchaux,” the post read. “Her unmistakable voice and radiant spirit touched the lives of countless fans and immeasurably enriched the Grateful Dead family.”

“Her contributions will forever remain part of the tapestry that continues to be woven,” the post continued. “We send our deepest condolences to her loved ones and ask for privacy for her family during this time.”

Grateful Dead founding member Bob Weir also paid tribute to Godchaux in an Instagram post.

“Well OK, Donna’s moved on,” he wrote. “She blazed a path in music many aspire to follow. In her quiet, unassuming way she’ll be goin’ for it, even though there may not even be words for what 𝘪𝘵 is – how she always was…”

What to Know About Grateful Dead’s Donna Jean Godchaux

Godchaux started her career as a backup singer for the likes of Cher and Neil Diamond. She joined Grateful Dead in 1971, alongside her keyboardist husband, Keith. She toured with the Dead throughout the ’70s, and appeared on albums including Europe ’72, Wake of the Flood, and Terrapin Station.

Godchaux left Grateful Dead in 1979. After a her husband’s 1980 death, Godchaux stepped away from music for a time. However, she eventually returned, releasing several solo albums and touring with her husband, bassist David MacKay.

Godchaux’s representative, Dennis McNally, confirmed her Nov. 2 death in a statement, revealing that she died after a long battle with cancer.

“She was a sweet and warmly beautiful spirit, and all those who knew her are united in loss,” McNally said. “The family requests privacy at this time of grieving. In the words of Dead lyricist Robert Hunter, ‘May the four winds blow her safely home.’”

Photo by Ed Perlstein/Redferns/Getty Images