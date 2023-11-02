Green Day Announces 2024 Tour in Support of New Album, Plus ‘American Idiot’ Turns 20, ‘Dookie’ Turns 30

God’s Favorite Band is hitting the road next year. Green Day recently announced the dates for their combined 43-stop North American and U.K./European tours in support of their upcoming album Saviors, due out on January 19. Their newest singles, “The American Dream is Killing Me,” and “Look Ma, No Brains!” are out now.

Tickets for the North American tour go on pre-sale November 8 at 10 am local time, while pre-sale for the U.K. and Europe tour hits at 9:30 am GMT/10:30 am CET.

North American fans who sign up for the mailing list get advanced access to the pre-sale on November 7. Call it a pre-sale to the pre-sale. The access code will be emailed at 3 p.m. on November 7. U.K./EU fans who pre-order Saviors by 3 pm on November 7 will get first access to the pre-sale as well, with an access code emailed out at 5 pm that day. Fans who have already pre-ordered the album will automatically be included in the advanced pre-sale. Additionally, general sale tickets drop on November 10 at 10 a.m. local in North America and 9:30 a.m. GMT/10:30 a.m. CET in the U.K. and Europe.

For support in North America, Green Day is bringing along the Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and the Linda Lindas. Across the pond, they’re tapping Nothing But Thieves, The Hives, Donots, the Interrupters, and Maid of Ace.

The U.K./EU leg kicks off first with a May 30 show in Spain, while the U.S. leg begins on July 29 in Washington, D.C.

The Saviors Tour is not just in support of the upcoming album, though. It’s also in celebration of two seminal albums in Green Day’s repertoire. On September 21, 2024, American Idiot turns 20, and on February 1, 2024, Dookie turns 30.

While Dookie is really a gem of an early album, there’s none so influential as American Idiot from 2004. This album was in the CD player of every high schooler in America, and eventually went on to become a Broadway production in 2010. It includes the well-known tracks “Boulevard of Broken Dreams,” “Wake Me Up When September Ends,” the beloved title track “American Idiot”—which spawned a Weird Al parody titled “Canadian Idiot”—and the explosive “Holiday.” It was a career-changer for Green Day, and, according to many critics at the time, brought alt-rock back into the mainstream.

Dookie, by comparison, is a foray into adolescent identity, boredom, and sexuality in the best way possible. It is no less beloved than American Idiot, and ushered in a wave of pop-punk bands after the fact, like Sum 41, Blink-182, and Fall Out Boy. Dookie said “it’s ok to write songs about masturbation and panic attacks and being bored out of your skull, that’s the human experience.” If American Idiot is a look behind the curtain of politics and the state of the world at the time, then Dookie is a profoundly intimate look at social norms and personal experiences.

