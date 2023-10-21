Green Day, the Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid Link Up for 2024 Stadium Tour

Green Day revealed a 2024 North American Stadium tour with the Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and the Linda Lindas during a secret show at the Fremont Country Club in Las Vegas, Nevada on Thursday (October 20). Official tour dates have not been revealed yet.

Along with the tour news, Green Day also debuted their new song, “The American Dream Is Killing Me,” which will premiere on October 29, according to a website of the same name. The song is possibly linked to Green Day’s untitled forthcoming release and follow-up to their 13th album, Father of All Motherfuckers, in 2020.

“I have a big announcement,” said Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong to the crowd before announcing the tour with The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and Linda Lindas. “It’s really big. Get your cameras ready.”

The band first started teasing the release of the new song on social media in a video showing Armstrong emerging from a long sleep after September was over—a nod to the band’s 2005 hit “Wake Me Up When September Ends.”

The video initially showed the calendar date of October 24 circled in red ink. The website The American Dream Is Killing Me also directs visitors to sign up for email updates on a new single or album.

In July, Green Day also debuted their song “1981” during a show in Quebec City, Canada but have not shared more details on a possible 14th album.

This year, Green Day is also commemorating the 30th anniversary of their landmark 1994 album Dookie with a 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition of the album, featuring 17 unreleased demos and six studio outtakes along with the original 14 tracks.

Photo: Pamela Littky / Courtesy of Warner Records