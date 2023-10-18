Amazon Music Live is adding more big names to its already star-studded Thursday Night Football lineup. Peso Pluma, Green Day, and Latto will perform in the coming weeks.

Ryan Reddington, GM of Amazon Music spoke about the Thursday Night Football concert programming in a statement. “We created Amazon Music Live to bring sports and music fans together on Thursday nights for a brand-new, can’t-miss event celebrating new music after the biggest game of the week,” Reddington said. He added that Amazon Music Live “became a massive new stage for artists to share their culture-defining new music after Thursday Night Football, and this year, we’re going even bigger.

The weekly concert series has previously featured big names like Kane Brown, A$AP Rocky, Ed Sheeran, Metro Boomin’, and more. Peso Pluma takes the Amazon Music Live stage on Thursday (October 19). Then, Green Day will appear next Thursday (October 26) for the final show of the month. Latto kicks off next month’s shows, taking the AML stage on November 2.

Amazon Music Live streams live on Prime Video as well as the Amazon Music Twitch channel. The show starts at 9 p.m. Pacific Time every Thursday night.

According to Billboard, fans can tune in to the AML preshow for more content. Hosted by journalist Gia Peppers, Natasha Alexis Martinez, and Christian Crosby, the preshow features interviews, special guests, and more. It airs on the Amazon Music Twitch channel an hour before the main event.

Green Day will also perform at the When We Were Young Festival this weekend in Las Vegas. They’ll share the festival stage with nostalgic favorites like Thirty Seconds to Mars, Blink-182, Rise Against, All Time Low, Simple Plan, and many more.

Additionally, Green Day is reportedly planning a pop-up show ahead of the festival. They’ll perform at Backstage Bar & Billiards and Fremont Country Club in Las Vegas on Thursday.

Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for SiriusXM