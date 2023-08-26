Green Day to Sell Trump Mugshot Shirts for Maui Victims

Green Day has never shied away from political controversy. Now, they are using their political leanings for a good cause, making Donald Trump mugshot shirts to aid victims of the Maui fires.

Trump surrendered himself to authorities in Georgia earlier this week, and subsequently, the infamous photo was taken. The punk rockers have played off the cover of their fifth studio album, Nimrod, by replacing the original photo with Trump’s mugshot.

“Good Riddance,” the band wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the shirt. “The ultimate Nimrod shirt is available for 72 hours only. Limited edition shirt proceeds will be donated to The Giuliani Legal Defense Fund @greatergoodmusiccharity, which brings food to those affected by the Maui wildfires.”

The shirt is selling for 35 dollars. Find a link to the merch drop, HERE.

Green Day has been outspoken about their opinions of Trump from the beginning of his time in office. They brought back their iconic 2004 protest song, American Idiot, in 2016 after Trump was inaugurated.

“I went to bed and everyone kinda thought the correct side was going to win,” frontman Billie Joe Armstrong said at the time. “Then at 6 am I wake up choking—like this is kinda gross, like when you inhale spit […] I’m thinking ‘oh my god why am I coughing?’

“And of course, the first thing I do is think ‘I’ll check and see what happened,'” he continued. “So I go to my phone and I look and I have 50 messages. And I was like ‘this is not good.’ ‘Cause usually I get four every day. All my friends and family are freaked out.”

In 2020, Armstrong dusted off “American Idiot” once again for his voter registration push.

“It’s September first 2020 and I am WIDE AWAKE IN AMERICA,” Armstrong wrote. “This has been the most unprecedented year of our lives. A pandemic. Racial uprising. As the song goes ‘wake me up when September ends.’ I plead to everyone to WAKE UP AND REGISTER TO VOTE.”

Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for SiriusXM