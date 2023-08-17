Green Day to Release 30th Anniversary Edition of ‘Dookie’

Green Day is celebrating its groundbreaking major label debut album. On September 29, the band of Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tre Cool will release Dookie 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition which includes demos, outtakes and previously unreleased live performances.

The celebratory compilation album will include the original album in its entirety, along with 17 unreleased demos and six studio outtakes, including one of their hit “Basket Case.” The compilation also features the first digital edition of Woodstock 1994 and the previously unheard Live In Barcelona (June 5 ’94).

In 2019, Green Day dropped Woodstock 1994 in honor of Record Store Day which features the entire setlist they performed at the famous festival. They’re also giving fans a listen to their 1994 set in Barcelona, Spain, on their first European tour following the success of Dookie. The 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition will also be available in limited edition vinyl and a four-CD box set.

“Sometimes you take a gamble and luck’s on your side,” the band shares on Instagram. “Back in the summer of ‘93 Green Day went into the studio to record Dookie and had no idea what their destiny would be. They were young, rebellious, and absolutely scared shitless. There was no telling if they were about to prove everyone wrong or make the biggest mistake of their lives.”

Dookie was released on February 1, 1994, and quickly shot the band to stardom. Though Green Day had released two albums prior independently, Dookie marked their first album on a major label. It debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and contains such hits as their first No. 1 on the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart, “Longview,” the Grammy-nominated “Basket Case,” the Top 10 “Welcome to Paradise” and one of their biggest-sellers “When I Come Around.”

In addition to critical acclaim, the album amassed commercial success and was named Best Alternative Album at the 1995 Grammy Awards. It’s sold more than 20 million copies worldwide, solidifying it as one of the best-selling albums of all time. It also made history as the first punk album to be certified diamond by the RIAA.

Photo Credit: Ken Schles/Courtesy of 2b Entertainment