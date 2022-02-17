Top 10 Green Day Songs

Green Day.

Has any band done more with three power chords? If country music is three chords and the truth, then the music from this California-born rock band is three power chords and a 4:20 haze. But that’s alright—that’s what makes them great.

Who among us hasn’t burned a hole through their first copy of Dookie? That record changed the face of music with its catchy tracks and cartoonish album cover. It also put Green Day on the map.

Today, we’d like to celebrate Green Day’s Top 10 songs. Not just because the band is fantastic but because it’s frontman Billy Jo Armstrong’s 50th birthday. That’s a milestone. So, without further ado, let’s enjoy some pop-punk rock with Green Day’s best tracks.

10. “Boulevard of Broken Dreams”

9. “American Idiot”

8. “When I Come Around”

7. “Wake Me Up When September Ends”

6. “Holiday”

5. “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)”

4. “Brain Stew/Jaded”

3. “Longview”

2. “Basket Case”

1. “Welcome To Paradise”