Green Day Suprise Quebec City Crowd With Brand New Song “1981”

Green Day sure knows how to pull off a great surprise. Over the weekend, the band went viral after finally showcasing new material, a year after teasing new content. Debuting the song live during their festival set at Quebec City’s Plaines d’Abraham, the band surprised their fans with a new song.

“The song is called 1981,” Billie Joe Armstrong told the crowd, while singing, She’s gonna bang her head like 1981.

The band made waves last year after they announced they were parting ways with Reprise Records after their contract expired. Moving forward, the group revealed they were planning on being an independent band. There has been nothing said about the new material or the song, but fans are excited to see they are back and writing new content.

Green Day hasn’t released anything since their 2020 album, Father of All Motherf***ers, also known as Father of All. The album featured four singles, including “Oh Yeah!,” “Meet Me on the Roof,” “Father of All…” and “Fire, Ready, Aim.” Surprisingly enough for fans, the album was met with several criticisms on both sides after they decided to change up their usual pop-punk sound and trade it for a more grunge rock band sound.

Green Day was originally formed in 1987 by guitarist and lead vocalist, Armstrong. They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2015, and have sold more than 75 million records worldwide. Winning 5 Grammy awards and being nominated for 20, the band is considered one of the best punk-rock bands of all time.

In 2022 it was announced that Green Day was set to headline the second annual When We Were Young fest on October 21st in Las Vegas alongside Blink 182, 30 Seconds to Mars, Good Charlotte, Pierce The Veil, and more. Check out the full lineup here.

Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for SiriusXM