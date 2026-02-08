Green Day Tears up the Stage Ahead of Super Bowl LX With a Rocking Medley of Hits

Sports fans rejoice—Super Bowl LX, the NFL’s equivalent to Christmas morning, has arrived. This year’s big event takes place in Santa Clara, California. There, the Seattle Seahawks are seeking their second Lombardi Trophy in franchise history against six-time champs the New England Patriots. Even if football isn’t your speed, music lovers also have much to look forward to. Global superstar Bad Bunny will take the stage for the highly-anticipated halftime show. But first, pop-punk icons Green Day got things kicked off in their hometown during the Super Bowl opening ceremony.

Green Day Sets the Tone With Hometown Super Bowl Gig

Consisting of lead singer-guitarist Billie Joe Armstrong, bassist Mike Dirnt, and drummer Tré Cool, Green Day brought their trademark high-energy, in-your-face defiance to Levi’s Stadium.

Opening with their 1997 hit “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)” the band—dressed in black segued into a medley of “Holiday” and Boulevard of Broken Dreams” before finishing off with “American Idiot.”

Despite online speculation, Green Day stuck to music, although NBC did appear to censor a curse word from Armstrong in the final song.

Green Day, as we know them, began in 1990, when Tré Cool joined Armstrong and Dirnt to complete the lineup. Four years later, they roared onto the national spotlight with their major-label debut, Dookie. Thanks to now-standard hits like “Longview” and “When I Come Around,” the double diamond album reached No. 2 on the all-genre Billboard 200.

Dookie ushered in a shift from the dominance of grunge bands like Nirvana and Pearl Jam. In total, Green Day has released 14 studio albums. Their most recent, 2024’s Saviors, nabbed three nominations at the 2025 Grammy Awards. All told, Green Day has picked up four trophies from the Recording Academy.

“We are super hyped to open Super Bowl 60 right in our backyard!” Armstrong said following the performance announcement. “We are honored to welcome the MVPs who’ve shaped the game and open the night for fans all over the world. Let’s have fun! Let’s get loud!”

How They Met

During a December 2025 interview with Consequence, Green Day bassist Mike Dirnt opened up about meeting Billie Joe Armstrong at age 10.

“Within a few minutes, one of the first conversations we ever had was about songwriting,” he said. “We were just pointed into something that we thought was cool, ’cause at the time we were each struggling to mitigate our own home lives and things like that.”

