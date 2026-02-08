Coco Jones Delivers a Resounding Super Bowl Performance of “Lift Every Voice and Sing”

Coco Jones is wowing at Super Bowl LX. Before the New England Patriots faced off against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, Jones made her way to the field to perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

Jones, wearing a show-stopping white jacket and skirt combo, impressed with her incredible vocals as she sang the Black National Anthem.

Coco Jones kicks off Super Bowl LX with a beautiful rendition of Lift Every Voice and Sing@TheRealCocoJ #SuperBowlLX pic.twitter.com/EwsAobac28 — NFL (@NFL) February 8, 2026

Before her performance, Jones told The Associated Press how she was getting ready for her moment in the spotlight.

“I try to overly practice,” Jones said. “When everything is second nature… I’m just a vessel.”

Jones additionally revealed that, as she prepared for the performance, she sought advice from Alicia Keys, who was the first person to sing the track ahead of the big game in 2000.

“She just told me, ‘Don’t be nervous—be in the moment,’” Jones said of Keys. “That meant a lot coming from her.”

Jones isn’t the only big performer of the night. Brandi Carlile is slated to sing “America the Beautiful” ahead of the game.

“I’ve been preparing for it more spiritually than technically,” Carlile told the outlet of her own preparations. “I want to sing that song as more of a prayer than a boast.”

Charlie Puth will also take the field before the Pats and Hawks’ game. The pop star will sing the national anthem.

“You just make sure you don’t over sing,” Puth told the outlet of his plan for his performance. “The moment you start thinking about everybody else, you’re not locked into the music. And that’s when things don’t sound the way they should.”

What to Expect from Bad Bunny’s Halftime Performance at Super Bowl LX

The biggest performer of the night is Bad Bunny. The Puerto Rican superstar is set to headline the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show midway through the game.

“I just want people to have fun. It’s going to be a huge party,” Bad Bunny teased of his performance during a press conference. “They don’t even have to learn Spanish. It is better if they learn to dance.”

Speaking to Access Hollywood, Bad Bunny admitted that it was “tough” to pick what songs he’d perform during the show.

“Even for my shows on tour, it’s hard to pick 30 or 40 songs,” he said. “So imagine for 30 minutes. It was very hard. The selection process was very intense.”

As for his goal for the performance, Bad Bunny told the outlet that he was focused on “the story, the mood, and the feelings that I want to put on that show.” Those feelings, he said, are “happiness and joy.”

“I want to make people dance,” he said. “I want to make them feel proud and think that everything is possible.”

