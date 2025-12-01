Star-Studded Super Bowl 2026 Pregame Lineup To Feature Charlie Puth, Brandi Carlile, and Coco Jones

With the playoffs quickly approaching, NFL teams work to end the season with the chance to compete in the Super Bowl. Speaking of the Super Bowl, just a few months ago, the NFL announced Bad Bunny would host the halftime show. Although some fans took issue with the decision, Bad Bunny shared his excitement about performing on one of the biggest stages in the world. But even before the singer takes the field, the NFL will welcome a few stars to help kick off the Super Bowl.

Before Bad Bunny or even the teams enter the tunnel, the NFL will welcome fans in attendance and at home with a performance of the national anthem, “America the Beautiful”, and “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” Taking place at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on February 8, Charlie Puth will perform the national anthem.

Moving forward to “America the Beautiful”, the classic will be covered by Brandi Carlile, who released her latest album, Returning to Myself, in October. Back in April, she teamed up with Elton John on the album Who Believes in Angels? And if that wasn’t enough, she recently performed as the special guest on Saturday Night Live.

When And Where To Watch The Super Bowl

Lastly, stepping up to the mic to perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing” will be Coco Jones. Back in 2024, Jones helped spread a little Christmas cheer when she released her holiday album, Coco by the Fireplace. Featuring original songs like “Santa Is Me” and “Call on Christmas”, the album gained high praise from fans.

The senior vice president of global event production for the NFL, Jon Barker, explained the importance of picking the right singer. Given that the singers will kick off the Super Bowl, every second mattered. “These artists bring a distinct voice to the moment, helping set the tone for a day that will captivate fans around the world.”

Don’t miss Super Bowl LX on February 8 at 6:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock, as the biggest names in sports and music come together for one unforgettable night.

