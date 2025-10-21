There’s a Petition for This Living Country Legend To Replace Bad Bunny at Super Bowl LX—and It Has Over 56K Signatures

Bad Bunny’s selection as the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show performer has not been met with universal celebration. Rather, it inspired Kar Shell to start a petition to have George Strait replace the most-streamed artist in the world at the Feb. 8 event. As of publishing time, that petition has garnered more than 56,000 signatures.

In his post on the petition—which he sent to the NFL, commissioner Roger Goodell, and halftime show producer Roc Nation—Shell stated his case.

“The Super Bowl halftime show is one of the most watched music performances worldwide, celebrating not just the sport but the cultural tapestry of America,” Shell wrote. “In recent years, this performance has leaned increasingly towards modern pop and international artists. While this approach certainly broadens the audience, it’s pivotal to remember the roots that have made American music what it is today.”

As for why Strait is the person who fits that bill best, Shell wrote that the “King of Country embodies the heart and soul of American music.” Shell pointed to Strait’s many No. 1 hits, “his ability to transcend generations,” and his “authenticity” as further reasons why he should be the one taking the stage.

“The Super Bowl halftime show should unite our country, honor American culture, and remain family-friendly, not be turned into a political stunt,” Shell wrote. “Bad Bunny represents none of these values; his drag performances and style are the opposite of what families expect on football’s biggest stage. Again, George Strait embodies unity, tradition, and the timeless American music that truly deserves the 2026 Super Bowl spotlight.”

Bad Bunny Draws Support Ahead of Super Bowl Halftime Show

While the particular petition is against Bad Bunny nabbing the gig, plenty of people have spoken out in favor of the singer’s upcoming performance. Stars including Shakira, Jennifer Lopez, JAY-Z, Bruno Mars, and Jelly Roll have publicly celebrated Bad Bunny’s news.

According to Billboard, Bad Bunny holds records as the first Latin artist to have 100 career Billboard Hot 100 songs. He also released the first all-Spanish album to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart. Additionally, Bad Bunny is tied Taylor Swift for having the most No. 1s on the Billboard Global 200 of any solo artist.

