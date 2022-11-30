Watch: Highlights from ‘CMT Crossroads: Robert Plant & Alison Krauss’

Tuesday night (November 29), Country Music Television (CMT) premiered the new special, CMT Crossroads: Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, which also marked the celebration of the 20th anniversary of the music franchise.

The 90-minute concert showcased Plant and Krauss’ reunion on the Crossroads stage for the first time since their acclaimed 2008 episode. At that time, the duo was celebrating three new Grammy nominations for their debut record, Raise the Roof.

The CMT performance offered an intimate event that featured performances of their collaborative hits, including “High And Lonesome,” “Can’t Let Go” and “Gone Gone Gone,” as well as classic Led Zeppelin favorites “Rock And Roll” and “When the Levee Breaks.”

Crossroads showcases the roots of country music by pairing country artists with musicians from other genres. Each episode features a different set of stars playing together, swapping stories, and sharing their love of music.

The series debuted January 13, 2002, with Elvis Costello and Lucinda Williams and has continued to showcase dream musical partnerships, including Ray Charles and Travis Tritt; Bon Jovi and Sugarland; Kelly Clarkson and Reba McEntire; Def Leppard and Taylor Swift; Sting and Vince Gill; John Mayer and Keith Urban; Mumford & Sons and Emmylou Harris; Steven Tyler and Carrie Underwood; Stevie Nicks and Lady A; Katy Perry and Kacey Musgraves; Alicia Keys and Maren Morris; Halsey and Kelsea Ballerini; LeAnn Rimes & Friends featuring Ashley McBryde, Brandy Clark, Carly Pearce and Mickey Guyton; and most recently CMT Crossroads: Black Pumas & Mickey Guyton.

An encore of the performance will air Sunday (December 4) at 11 a.m. ET.

Check out the videos from the show below.

“Can’t Let Go”

“Gone Gone Gone (Done Moved On)”

“High and Lonesome”

“Trouble With My Lover”

“Quattro (World Drifts In)”

Photo by Daniel Brown for CMT