Foo Fighters Cancel Minneapolis Show after Venue Refuses COVID Safety Measure Changes

The Foo Fighters have been a steady beacon of hope shining through the havoc of the pandemic. The famous rock band even reopened Madison Square Garden with the venue’s first post-pandemic show on June 20, 2021. Keeping up the momentum, the band announced its 2022 North American tour dates on Tuesday, November 30. Soon after, however, the band pulled out of the Minneapolis show after the Huntington Bank Stadium refused the band’s COVID safety measures.

“Due to Huntington Bank Stadium’s refusal to agree to the band’s Covid safety measures, Foo Fighters are unable to perform at that venue. We apologize for any inconvenience and are working on finding a suitable replacement — one that will prioritize the health and safety of everyone working and attending the show,” the Foo Fighters stated on their Twitter.

Updates: Minneapolis, please see below – we hope to see you soon! Maryland/D.C., info on your show is coming shortly! pic.twitter.com/DhlPDG5QZD — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) November 30, 2021

The Huntington Bank stadium is on the campus of the University of Minnesota, where it is the home arena of the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the Big Ten Conference. After the Foo Fighters dropped this venue, a university spokesperson made a comment to the Star Tribune.

“The university declined to change its existing protocols for large events, which have been effective,” Jake Ricker, public relations director for the university, stated. “We continue to encourage everyone to get vaccinated, wear a mask when in large crowds, and take appropriate steps to protect public and personal health.”

Despite this hiccup, the Foo Fighters are pressing on with their 2022 tour, and you can find more information here.

Photo by Danny Clinch.