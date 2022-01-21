Kacey Musgraves Kicks Off 2022 Tour, More Dates to Come

On Wednesday (January 19), Grammy Award-winning songwriter and performer Kacey Musgraves kicked off her 2022 tour in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

That date was followed by another show in Chicago at the United Center and on Saturday, (Jan. 22) Musgraves will head to Kansas City, Missouri to perform a the T-Mobile Center.

Musgraves’ star-crossed: unveiled tour includes stops in Madison Square Garden in New York City, the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, and the Bridgestone Arena in her hometown of Nashville, Tennessee.

Fans can purchase tickets HERE through Musgraves’ official site.

Last year, Musgraves released her latest LP, star-crossed, which earned her two more Grammy nominations for Best Country Solo Performance and Best Country Song—though Musgraves’ LP is not up for Best Country Album due to a change in the qualifications.

The artist also recently made appearances on Sesame Street and Saturday Night Live (including one song on SNL in the buff).

In late 2021, Musgraves shared her version of Coldplay’s song “Fix You,” which was originally released in 2005.

The cover was a part of Chipotle’s stop-animation project called A Future Begins, which aims to help the next generation of farmers. More specifically, the fast/casual food chain pledged to support farmers with five million dollars in five years to “help remove barriers and enable the next generation of farmers and ranchers to succeed.”

Check out that rendition as well as Musgraves’ full tour dates below.

Kacey Musgraves 2022 tour dates:

Jan 19 / Saint Paul, MN / Xcel Energy Center

Jan 20 / Chicago, IL / United Center

Jan 21 / Kansas City, MO / T-Mobile Center

Jan 23 / Cleveland, OH / Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Jan 26 / Philadelphia, PA / Wells Fargo Center

Jan 27 / Boston, MA / TD Garden

Feb 3 / Washington DC / Capital One Arena

Feb 5 / New York, NY / Madison Square Garden

Feb 9 / Atlanta, GA / State Farm Arena

Feb 11 / Nashville, TN / Bridgestone Arena

Feb 14 / Dallas, TX / American Airlines Center

Feb 16 / Denver, CO / Ball Arena

Feb 19 / Oakland, CA / Oakland Arena

Feb 20 / Los Angeles, CA / Crypto.com Arena

Feb 25 / Toronto, ON / Scotiabank Arena