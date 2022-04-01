Greta Van Fleet Announces Rescheduled Tour

Following the postponement of their spring tour, the Grammy-nominated rock band Greta Van Fleet has announced a slew of rescheduled dates for later this year.

The band took to social media on Friday (April 1) to make the announcement, writing, “North America – we are pleased to finally share the dates for the rescheduled Dreams In Gold performances. Thank you for your patience, we can’t wait to reunite: Tickets from the original dates are valid. Refunds available at point of purchase.”

See a list of tour dates Below.

North America – we are pleased to finally share the dates for the rescheduled Dreams In Gold performances. Thank you for your patience, we can’t wait to reunite: https://t.co/i0bA9Hk2Av



Tickets from the original dates are valid. Refunds available at point of purchase. pic.twitter.com/kMlhr3a8Ys — Greta Van Fleet (@GretaVanFleet) April 1, 2022

In early March, the band announced that, due to illness, they had to postpone gigs.

The band had issued an official statement announcing the tour pause, writing, “We are disheartened to announce that the shows from March 22nd through April 2nd must be rescheduled for the health and safety of our brother, Jake. We recognize how upsetting this news is and share your disappointment.

“While Jake has been discharged after being hospitalized for four days, he is still struggling with pneumonia and its symptoms. The healing process is long and slower than anticipated. Jake wanted to push through, however, doctors have advised doing so could potentially lead to further complications and a longer recovery.

“Right now, we are actively working on rescheduling and will share information about the new dates as quickly as possible. We are determined to play these shows. To our fans in Madison, WI – unfortunately, the March 22nd performance must be canceled due to planned venue renovations later this year.

“However, we love you and your city and will find a way to make it up to you. Refunds will be available at point of purchase. To the fans, friends, and family that planned to travel great lengths to be with us—your unwavering support has not gone unnoticed. We appreciate your dedication, understanding, grace, and sympathy.

“This is only the beginning of the tour and it is important for Jake to heal so the rest of Dreams In Gold 2022 can continue as planned through the rest of the year, starting in South America.

“Love and light, Jake, Josh, Sam, & Danny”

Dreams in Gold 2022 Rescheduled Tour Dates:



July 23 – Omaha, NE

July 25 – Peoria, IL

July 26 – Green Bay, WI

July 29 – Hershey, PA

July 30 – Cincinnati, OH

Aug. 10 – Huntington, WV

Sept. 13 – Flint, MI

Sept. 14 – Ypsilanti, MI

Dec. 9 – Atlantic City, NJ

Dec. 10 – Atlantic City, NY

Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/FilmMagic