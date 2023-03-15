Guns N’ Roses and Tool Lead 2023 Aftershock Festival Lineup

Guns N’ Roses, Tool and Korn are among the major rock acts headlining the 2023 Aftershock Festival.

Billed as “the West Coast’s biggest rock festival,” Aftershock Festival takes over Discovery Park in Sacramento, California, October 5-8. Avenged Sevenfold will kick off the festival with a headlining performance on October 5, with Tool headlining on October 6, and Korn the following night. Guns N’ Roses close out the festival with their headlining set on October 8.

The star-studded lineup features several other prominent names in rock music, with Godsmack, Pantera, Incubus, Queens of the Stone Age, Limp Bizkit, Megadeth, Rancid, Daughtry, Turnstile, 311, I Prevail and The Cult among the other acts performing over the course of the four-day event.

“Sacramento, we are looking forward to headlining @aftershockfestival this October,” Korn shares on Instagram.

“Godsmack is coming in hot this year, come join us and Guns N’ Roses! Tool! Korn! and so many other killer bands at this year’s massive AFTERSHOCK!” Godsmack frontman Sully Erna says in a press release. “We can’t wait for everyone to hear our new album Lighting Up The Sky, which just came out! LET’S DO THIS!!!” Lighting is Godsmack’s final studio album released in February 2023 that debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Hard Rock Albums chart.

“We are so excited for what will be the biggest Aftershock in the festival’s 11-year history,” states Danny Hayes, CEO of Danny Wimmer Presents, the company that’s producing the festival. ”We are grateful for our partnership with the city and county of Sacramento and together we have built an amazing brand that showcases Sacramento to attendees from all over the globe.”

Aftershock Festival launched in 2012 in Sacramento. Slipknot, Theory of a Deadman, Shinedown, Papa Roach, Weezer and Five Finger Death Punch are among the vast-ranging artists who’ve performed in years past.

Tickets for 2023 Aftershock are available now. Visit the website for the full lineup.

