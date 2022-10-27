Guns N’ Roses Members Reunite for New Kings of Chaos Album, Release First Single “Judgement Day”

Get ready to rock, music fans!

Longtime heavy-playing drummer Matt Sorum has announced the long-anticipated debut album from his supergroup project Kings of Chaos, which includes a reunited Velvet Revolver lineup for the new single, “Judgement Day.”

Along with Guns N’ Roses members Slash and Duff McKagan, Sorum co-wrote the new single. Dave Kushner also had a hand in the new work. All of whom played together in the band Velvet Revolver in the mid-2000s. The hard rock band was fronted by the late lead singer Scott Weiland.

The new single is a lightning bolt to the bloodstream, with fast lead playing from Slash and Kushner. Sorum sings with a punk flare. It also portends a new album, which is expected to hit digital platforms in the Fall or Winter of next year via AFM Records. It will, says a press statement, feature “guest collaborations with some of rock’s biggest names—including some of today’s most talented and iconic female artists.”

The band also released an accompanying music video for the song (see below), which features ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons. In it, Sorum pays homage to the 1971 film, Vanishing Point.

“Drawing inspiration from the 1971 film Vanishing Point morphed with imagery inspired by Natural Born Killers, director Brian Cox and I conceptualized a man running from his demons on a wild ride to find redemption guided by The Reverend Willy G (portrayed by ZZ Top’s Billy F. Gibbons), an Angel (portrayed by Matt’s fashion designer, choreographer, and wife Ace Harper) on a motorcycle, and his inner child. A Wayward Wanderer searching for the light,” explained Sorum in the press statement.

Until now, Kings of Chaos has only existed as a touring group with a rotating cast that’s included Steven Tyler, Billy Idol, Ann Wilson, Corey Taylor, Chester Bennington, and more.

Added Sorum in a press statement, “Kings of Chaos, to me, is the reason I started playing music in the first place—for the sheer fun of it. I’m so pleased to be partnering with the team at AFM. Working with them on the creative vision for the album has been a great experience.”

He continued, “It’s a celebration with your bucket list artists you’ve always wanted to play with.”

Check out the new single and accompanying music video below.

