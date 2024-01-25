Watch Guns N’ Roses Go AI in Wild New Music Video for ”The General”

Since forming in 1985, the hard rock band Guns N’ Roses solidified itself as not just another group but a pillar in Rock & Roll with hits like “Sweet Child O’ Mine”, “Welcome to the Jungle”, and “Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door.” With the group consisting of legends like Axl Rose and Slash, the band continues to tour and release music. Just last month, the group released a limited edition seven-inch vinyl, Perhaps, with the single “The General” on it. And now, it appears that Guns N’ Roses is celebrating its release with a little help from AI.

For several months, the debate surrounding the use of AI in the music industry and Hollywood took center stage with many criticizing the technology. But instead of adding their voice to the conversation, Guns N’ Roses decided to embrace the future. While the music video features live footage, the band collaborated with Creative Works London and director Daniel G Potter to blend reality with AI.

Giving a glimpse into what the music video features, a statement reads, “The video for The General intercuts 20 live vignettes with an A.I.-animated psychedelic visual trip. Between the concert footage, it dives into the subconscious of a young boy who stares down the monsters of dark childhood memories, blurring worlds in the process.”

Gun’s N’ Roses Not The First To Use AI

While excited to use AI to bring their ideas to life, fans reacted to the “The General” music video, writing, “Wow, amazing! You guys rock! It’s very modern to use artificial intelligence, this will please new generations. I’ve been in love with the band since I was 11 years old and I’m sure teenagers and young people today will really appreciate it. Axl, I’m sorry for everything that happened to you and this song will heal wounds that still exist in your heart and soul.” Another comment included, “They just blessed us so hard. This is god-level rock.”

Although exploring new avenues with AI, this isn’t the first time Guns N’ Roses worked with Creative Works London. The creative studio worked alongside the band on other singles like “Absurd” and “Hard Skool.” They even created numerous video animations for their tours.

With Guns N’ Roses welcoming AI into hard rock, they join other artists like Flavor Flav, who recently used the technology on his new single with Chuck D “Every Where Man.” The technology allowed the duo to translate the song into several different languages like Spanish and Korean.

