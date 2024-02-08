Gwen Stefani Announces Live Super Bowl Performance With Blake Shelton; Usher Goes “Missing” in Halftime Show Teaser

On Sunday, February 11, the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the San Francisco 49ers for a chance to make history. With both teams sharing a past, the Super Bowl matchup is sure to be packed full of memorable moments. Not to mention Usher is performing during the halftime show. But before the players take the field, Gwen Stefani will perform for the TikTok Tailgate pregame show. Marking the fourth year of the NFL/TikTok partnership, it appears that Stefani won’t be alone.

Always keeping fans updated about her life and marriage to Blake Shelton, Stefani thrilled fans when she uploaded a video on Instagram. Speaking about the upcoming tailgate party, the singer announced she would be debuting her new duet, “Purple Irises”, during the show. And to make it even better, she will perform alongside Shelton. “Here’s the situation: I’m debuting Purple Irises with @blakeshelton LIVE at #tiktoktailgate on Feb 11th for @nfl ‘s Super Bowl LVIII !! don’t miss it, only on @tiktok.”

Gaining over 40,000 likes, fans loved the idea of hearing new music from Shelton and Stefani. One person wrote, “My RSVP…YOU BET I’LL BE WATCHING!!! Best part of Super Bowl Sunday.” Another fan added, “Looking amazing as always Gwen- can’t wait to hear your new song with Blake!” Although fans get to watch Stefani perform the duet live, the song will be released a few days before the Super Bowl on February 9.

Gwen Stefani Heading To Super Bowl As Usher Goes Missing

Other than performing before the Super Bowl, the singer might have to take over for Usher as it seems he went missing (Not Really). With Las Vegas hosting the Super Bowl and Apple Music helming the halftime show, it appears the new short film Where’s Usher? has the star mysteriously vanishing. While Usher really didn’t go missing, the promotional video featured Ludacris, Lil Jon, DJ Pee Wee, and even the Blue Man Group. Roaming all over Las Vegas, hoping to find Usher before the Super Bowl, the comment section exploded with anticipation as fans wrote, “I ain’t ever been So Excited for a halftime show.”

Speaking about the importance of his performance, Usher explained to EW his moment on the field will be a celebration. “I get to finally celebrate in the belief that I could come to Las Vegas and do something that was magical.”

(Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage)