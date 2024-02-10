How to Watch Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s Super Bowl 2024 Performance, Including Live Debut of “Purple Irises”

Excitement is brewing for Super Bowl Sunday, and not just because of the big game. Fans also can expect some thrilling musical performances from the likes of Usher, Gwen Stefani, and more both before and during the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, which takes place Sunday, February 11, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

As previously reported, one of those performances will feature Stefani, who is headlining the TikTok Tailgate pregame show. Stefani won’t be performing alone, though. She’s revealed that hubby Blake Shelton will be joining her for a debut performance of their new joint single, “Purple Irises.”

Here are all the details on how you can watch the couple singing their new duet live for the first time.

How to Watch the Gwen Stefani Super Bowl TikTok Tailgate Show

The fourth installment of the TikTok Tailgate event will be streamed live on the NFL’s TikTok page starting at 4:05 p.m. ET/1:05 p.m. PT. Leading up to the performance, the presentation will feature a pregame celebration that will include popular TikTok creators and NFL luminaries sharing their Super Bowl predictions, facts about the teams, and more.

In addition, Stefani and Shelton’s performance will be viewable on CBS prior to the beginning of Super Bowl LVIII. The performance is expected to take place at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT.

Gwen Stefani’s Super Bowl Announcement

On Thursday, February 8, Stefani revealed the big news about her special pre-game performance in a video posted on her TikTok account and other socials.

“OK, this is the situation,” she explained. “I will be debuting my new song ‘Purple Irises’ with… Blake Shelton! … I am so excited to perform live at Super Bowl 58 TikTok Tailgate. Huddle up and watch my performance live on TikTok on February 11th.”

About “Purple Irises”

“Purple Irises” was released on Friday, February 9. The catchy country-pop love song is available now via streaming services and as a digital download.

On the day the track was released, Shelton shared some details about it tune in a post on his social media sites.

“My pretty girl wrote this incredible song with a couple of friends of hers and I’m proud to have been asked to come in and be part of it,” he wrote. “I loved this song the first time I heard it. ‘Purple Irises’ with @Gwen Stefani is streaming everywhere now!!!!!!”

The post also features video footage of Stefani and Shelton being affectionate while wearing the retro denim outfits they’re donning in the cover art for the single.

Gwen Stefani’s and Shelton’s Other Upcoming Performance Plans

Gwen Stefani and Shelton also have plans to play multiple concerts in 2024. Stefani will be performing as a solo artist at several festivals, and she also will be reuniting with No Doubt for headlining performances at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival this April in Indio, California.

Shelton will be launching his Back to the Honky Tonk Tour on February 22 in Hershey, Pennsylvania. The trek is mapped out through a March 29 concert in Wichita, Kansas. Shelton also has several other shows on his 2024 itinerary.

Tickets for Stefani’s concerts and Shelton’s tour dates are on sale now via various outlets, including StubHub.

