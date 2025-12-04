Gwen Stefani Brings the Holiday Magic With a Performance of Her New Song “Hot Cocoa” at Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting

Gwen Stefani is ready for the Christmas season! The singer took the stage during NBC’s Christmas in Rockefeller Center special on Dec. 3, to deliver an incredible performance of her new holiday song, “Hot Cocoa.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Stefani looked festive chic in a lace and sequin-encrusted mini dress as she sang the festive track.

Hosted by Reba McEntire, the event will also include performances by Marc Anthony, Halle Bailey, Michael Bublé, Kristin Chenoweth, Laufey, New Edition, Brad Paisley, and Carly Pearce.

Additionally, The Radio City Rockettes will take the stage amid their 100th anniversary season.

The biggest star of the show, however, is this year’s Christmas tree. Hailing from East Greenbush, New York, the Norway spruce is 75 feet tall and 45 feet in diameter. This year’s tree will be decorated 50,000 LED lights and topped with a 900-pound Swarovski star.

Gwen Stefani’s Christmas Music

Stefani has fully leaned into the Christmas festivities this year. Last month, the singer released a deluxe edition of her 2017 holiday album, You Make It Feel Like Christmas. The release included two new songs—”Hot Cocoa” and “Shake the Snow Globe.”

In an interview with KOST 1035, Stefani shared the inspiration behind the latter track.

“I was trying to think of a new way to say a Christmas song,” she said. “I don’t remember anyone talking about the snow globes very much. [So I thought,] ‘I’m going to have a snow globe moment here.’”

Later in the the interview, Stefani revealed what she loves about Christmas music.

“When Christmas comes around, you feel so nostalgic and so like those songs are part of your life,” she said. “I think regular albums do that as well, but with this you only get to hear it that one time of year, so it makes it even more special or something. You miss it more.”

“I think anybody that writes music would want to have a Christmas hit,” Stefani added. “That’s the ultimate win, in a sense, to be a part of people’s Christmas.”

Outside of Christmas, Stefani has big things in the works. Next May, she and No Doubt will perform a six-show run at The Sphere in Las Vegas.

Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for ABA