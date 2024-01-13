Gwen Stefani Accompanied by Blake Shelton as She’s Inducted Into Orange County Hall of Fame: “Wow, This is My Life?”

Throughout her time in music, Gwen Stefani helped catapult No Doubt into the spotlight with songs like “Don’t Speak” and “Just a Girl.” She also nurtured a promising solo career with hits like “Hollaback Girl.” But before Stefani sold 60 million albums and won three Grammy Awards, she was just a simple person living in Anaheim, California. While always proud of where she comes from, the singer received a spot in the inaugural class of the Orange County Hall of Fame. Excited about the achievement, Stefani wasn’t alone as husband Blake Shelton was by her side, celebrating her career.

Holding the ceremony in a hearing room designated for government meetings, Stefani not only accepted her award alongside other recipients, but she took a moment to discuss the special place that Anaheim holds in her heart. While recalling her past, she said, “Wow, this is my life? … I grew up on a cul de sac in westside Anaheim, across the street from a strawberry field and Tom’s Farm’s market. My entire world was between Euclid Street and Harvard Boulevard.”

Although Stefani moved out of California to be with Shelton, she insisted, “Orange County is where my dreams were born and the foundation that shaped my life. Anaheim, California is my roots. It’s my culture, and I’ve never left Anaheim behind. It’s always been with me. I’ve been able to share it with the world through my songs, through my style, and I’ve always had such pride and gratitude from where I’ve come from.”

Shelton’s All Smiles

Celebrating his wife, Shelton was all smiles as he watched Stefani accept her award. Getting a glimpse into the person she was before their romance, the singer seemed overjoyed about Stefani’s continued success.

Third District Supervisor Don Wagner praised all the recipients for their contributions to Orange County over the years. “Orange County has been home to renowned scientists, actors, musicians, philanthropists, engineers, builders, athletes, soldiers, civic leaders, educators, innovators, and so many more,” he said. “They are decorated individuals, and the Orange County Hall of Fame was established to honor the world-changing contributions from those leaders across five categories of achievement: music, arts and entertainment, sports, indigenous, philanthropy, and civics.”

With the event held annually, Wagner asked the public to help nominate individuals for next year’s induction. “I ask all of Orange County, let us know who comes next. Email, call. We do look forward to next year, and I hope all of you do, too.”

Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images