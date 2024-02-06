Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani’s Joint Announcement Spurs Huge Fan Reaction

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton teased some exciting news on Tuesday, February 6, revealing that they will be releasing a new joint musical collaboration titled “Purple Irises” this Friday, February 9.

According to Billboard, the new release will be a standalone single, and the couple posted the cover art for track on their socials. The retro-looking image features Stefani and Shelton both wearing denim outfits, with Gwen lounging on a sofa and Blake holding an acoustic guitar while sitting on a piano stool.

Stefani also posted a snippet of the duet on her TikTok page, as well as a video clip of her and Shelton recording the tune in the studio.

The upbeat country-pop song features the lyrics, “If someone comes along and tries to love you like I love you / Don’t know what I’d do, don’t want to lose you / If someone comes along and tries to take you, tries to make you / Don’t let ’em change your mind / Wonder why you took a risk / On a broken heart you cannot fix / No, I never knew a love like this / Now we’re picking purple irises.”

You can pre-save or pre-add the digital track now.

Fans React to the New Song

The preview clip sent fans scurrying to post online comments reacting to the track.

“Oh. This is fresh but has a nostalgic feel to it,” one fan wrote. “The mix of the 2 voices is spectacular.”

Another fan commented, “Although from different genres [when] Gwen and Blake sing together their voices compliment each other.”

Yet another fan enthused, “I already played the snippet like a thousand times, this is going to be my favourite song ever!”

Stefani’s Previous Posts Teasing the New Duet

About a week ago, Stefani teased the new song with a couple of Instagram posts. One post featured a Polaroid of Stefani and Shelton embracing next to a bunch of purple irises. On the white border of the photo is written, “Never knew a love like this.” The second message features a photo of a bouquet of purple irises in a vase on a window sill, along with a card that reads, “To: Pretty Girl … Love, Blake.”

About the Couple’s Previous Duets

Stefani and her husband have released several duets in recent years, including “Nobody but You” and “Happy Anywhere,” which both topped the Billboard Country Airplay chart in 2020. The two songs are included in Shelton’s just-released EP Love Language.

Stefani’s and Shelton’s Upcoming Performance Plans

This Sunday, February 11, Stefani will be performing at the TikTok Tailgate Super Bowl pregame event. The performance will be streamed live on the NFL’s TikTok page.

Both Stefani and Shelton also have plans to play multiple concerts in 2024. Stefani will be performing as a solo artists at several festivals and she also will be reuniting with No Doubt for headlining performances at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival this April in Indio, California.

Shelton will be launching his Back to the Honky Tonk Tour on February 22 in Hershey, Pennsylvania. The trek is mapped out through a March 29 concert in Wichita, Kansas. Shelton also has several other shows on his 2024 itinerary.

Tickets for Stefani’s concerts and Shelton’s tour dates are on sale now via various outlets, including StubHub.

