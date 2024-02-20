Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s New Video Leaves Fans Speechless

Some might say Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are a match made in music heaven. The pair met in 2014 on the set of The Voice, where they were both judges. Six years later, Stefani and Shelton announced their engagement before marrying the next year at the country star’s ranch in Oklahoma.

Since tying the knot, the couple has delighted fans with several collaborations together, including “Happy Anywhere,” “Nobody But You,” and their cover of the 1980s Judds classic “Love Is Alive.”

“Johnny and June Vibes:” Fans Melt for Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s New Video

“Purple Irises” is the latest chapter in Stefani and Shelton’s lyrical love story. Stefani dropped the audio version of the song Feb. 9 on social media, with promises of a lyric video to come on Valentine’s Day.

The power pop duo recently made good on that promise, and fans instantly melted. The video shows the couple looking deeply in love in various scenarios. These clips are interspersed with aesthetic shots of the namesake purple irises.

“I could watch this all day, it just makes me happy,” one fan commented on Shelton’s Instagram post. “your love is just so magical and omg you look so hot with bangs and Blake with the cowboy hat.”

At this moment I have no words to describe what Purple Irises' Lyric video is! 🤯🔥 Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton my mind is exploding, your connection is surreal 😮‍💨 #PurpleIrises pic.twitter.com/cjCnSjLHIu — May Maliszewski 🪻 (@May_Maliszewski) February 14, 2024

“I’m not saying y’all are Johnny & June,” another Instagram user commented. “But THATS the vibe you are giving and I LOVE IT.”

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Debuted The Song At Super Bowl

Stefani and Shelton debuted “Purple Irises” at the Super Bowl LVIII TikTok Tailgate. Stefani was the marquee performer for the NFL pregame show on Feb. 11.

On “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” Stefani revealed the song was meant as a solo number for her. However, “a little hint” from Shelton turned “Purple Irises” into a duet.

If social media is any indicator, fans are grateful for this decision.

@gwenstefani @blakeshelton you two are so beautiful together… May you always be happy anywhere together and may you always pick purple irises together for the rest of your life 🥹🙏🥹🪻🙏 pic.twitter.com/c0pDd53eFG — SHEFANI ❤️ The Sheltons ❤️ Thank God 🙏🪻🙏 (@SG_BlakeandGwen) February 16, 2024

“you two are so beautiful together,” one fan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “May you always be happy anywhere together and may you always pick purple irises together for the rest of your life.”

Featured image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)