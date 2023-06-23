Gwen Stefani Releases New Single “True Babe”

Gwen Stefani is back and better than ever with a new iconic pop single, “True Babe.” This is Stefani’s first song since “Slow Clap” featuring Saweetie, which was released back in 2021. Stefani collaborated with the Swedish production duo Jack & Coke, along with KThrash, a rock songwriter and producer from Los Angeles, for the track. The song showcases the joy of discovering solace in a romantic companion and the desire to be together every moment.

Videos by American Songwriter

I wanna fly to your shows/ Wanna wake up in your clothes/ Come get you tipsy at 6:30/ Wanna take tonight slow. Yeah, it’s alright in my life, she can be heard singing.

Accompanying the debut of her latest single, Stefani has secured a series of significant festival performances across the U.K. and Europe for this summer. The accomplished artist recently graced the stage at the Prague Rocks Festival in the Czech Republic on June 21.

RELATED: Gwen Stefani Talks No Doubt Reunion: “Anything Can Happen”

Following that, she has three other live shows lined up in the U.K., including a headline performance at Warwick Castle and two joint appearances with Pink at BST Hyde Park. The release of “True Babe” coincides with the exciting news of Stefani’s return to Season 24 of The Voice as a coach, joining forces with Reba McEntire, John Legend, and Niall Horan.

With a remarkable track record, Stefani, who is a recipient of three Grammy Awards, has reached unparalleled heights as a musician, songwriter, the charismatic lead vocalist of No Doubt, and a highly successful solo artist with multiple platinum records.

Throughout No Doubt’s discography, spanning five albums, Stefani has showcased her songwriting abilities, resulting in a fusion of genres. Their chart-topping hits include “Don’t Speak,” “Just a Girl,” and “Hey Baby,” among many others. As a solo artist, Stefani made a remarkable debut with her album Love. Angel. Music. Baby., which achieved quintuple-platinum status. The record featured popular singles like “Rich Girl,” “What You Waiting For?,” and the Pharrell Williams-produced chart-topper “Hollaback Girl.” Her second album, The Sweet Escape, introduced the Billboard Hot 100 top 10 single “Wind It Up” and the unforgettable anthem “The Sweet Escape.”

In 2020, Stefani achieved remarkable success by securing two No. 1 hits on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart in collaboration with her husband, Blake Shelton. The chart-toppers, “Nobody But You” and “Happy Anywhere,” showcased their undeniable chemistry. Additionally, Stefani re-released her holiday album, “You Make It Feel Like Christmas,” featuring two new tracks, including the festive addition of “Here This Christmas.”

Gwen Stefani 2023 European Tour Dates

June 21 — Prague Rocks Festival (Czech Republic)

June 23 — Warwick Castle / Warwick (UK)

June 24 — BST Hyde Park Festival / London (UK) (with Pink)

June 25 — BST Hyde Park Festival / London (UK) (with Pink)

Photo by Yu Tsai / IGA Publicity