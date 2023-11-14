SteelDrivers Cover Brings Reba McEntire to Tears and a Steal During ‘The Voice’ Knockouts

Voice coach Niall Horan had a difficult decision to make during the Knockouts round on The Voice on Monday (November 13) with powerhouse performances by Claudia B., Huntley, and Noah Spencer. However, it was the latter bluegrass and roots-leaning Spencer that ended up capturing a Steal from Reba McEntire following his piercing rendition of the SteelDrivers‘ 2010 song “Where Rainbows Never Die.”

“The growing that you’re doing is insane,” said Horan, praising the 20-year-old singer’s performance. “You made the queen [McEntire] cry. I’m just so proud of you, man. Something special just happened in these performances that I really, really, really hope that none of you have to leave here.”

Horan added, “I have zero Idea what I’m going to do,” before he chose Huntley as the winner of the Knockouts.

Legend was also won over by Spencer’s touching performance. “I feel like I just became a Noah fan today,” he said. “This moment, this performance, it was gorgeous.”

Visibly emotional, McEntire added, “I guess the thing I miss most is sitting on the back porch of my home. You made me feel that warmth like I was sitting on the back porch. [That’s the] first time it’s made me homesick in a while, it really made me feel something and I appreciate it. With that in mind, I’m going to pick Noah.”

When Spencer was eventually up for a Steal, McEntire, and coach John Legend instantly hit their buttons to hopefully get the Appalachian-inspired singer on their team. “I’m pushing this button because you earned it,” said Legend.

Still choked up, McEntire added “Noah, I wanted you from the very beginning. I love your country style of singing; I love the gravel in your voice. Dang, I’m getting choked up again, I don’t know why. I just want you on my team.”

The Oklahoma City, Oklahoma native ultimately said he wanted to “make the hometown proud,” and joined his fellow Okie on Team Reba.

In October, Spencer first wowed coaches during his Blind Audition performance of Zach Bryan’s 2022 hit “Something in Orange.”

“I don’t think we’ve touched on a fourth of his talent yet,” said McEntire after her Stea. “I can’t wait to see what he’s going to sing next.”

