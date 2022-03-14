H.E.R. Shares 2022 Back of My Mind Tour Dates

H.E.R., the standout R&B singer and lead guitarist, is headed out on tour.

With stops coming this spring, the beloved musician will head all over North America on her Back of My Mind Tour from April through June, beginning April 5 in Los Angeles and concluding June 24 in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The artist shared the upcoming dates on social media, writing on Twitter to her more than 500,000 followers, “Counting down until the #BOMMTOUR!!!! You got your tickets?! her-official.com“

Also along the tour, H.E.R. will make a stop in Honolulu, Hawaii on April 8, before heading to the Pacific Northwest for shows in Seattle, Washington on April 14, and Portland, Oregon on April 16.

H.E.R. will continue the dates, stopping in Denver, Austin, Crescent City. New Orleans, Cincinnati, Minneapolis, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Saint Louis, and Bridgeport.

Fans can check out H.E.R.’s official website for more information by clicking HERE.

H.E.R. Back of My Mind 2022 Tour Dates:



04/05 – Los Angeles, CA

04/08 – Honolulu, HI @ Waikiki Shell

04/14 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

04/16 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center

04/19 – Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre

04/21 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

04/24 – New Orleans, LA @ Champions Square

04/26 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

04/29 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

05/01 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

05/03 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

05/04 – St. Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park

06/02 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

06/07 – Portsmouth, VA @ Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

06/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field *

06/10 – Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion

06/12 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

06/21 – Tuscaloosa, AL

06/23 – Charlotte, NC

06/24 – Raleigh, NC



