H.E.R. Shares 2022 Back of My Mind Tour Dates

H.E.R., the standout R&B singer and lead guitarist, is headed out on tour.
With stops coming this spring, the beloved musician will head all over North America on her Back of My Mind Tour from April through June, beginning April 5 in Los Angeles and concluding June 24 in Raleigh, North Carolina.
The artist shared the upcoming dates on social media, writing on Twitter to her more than 500,000 followers, “Counting down until the #BOMMTOUR!!!! You got your tickets?! her-official.com“
Also along the tour, H.E.R. will make a stop in Honolulu, Hawaii on April 8, before heading to the Pacific Northwest for shows in Seattle, Washington on April 14, and Portland, Oregon on April 16.
H.E.R. will continue the dates, stopping in Denver, Austin, Crescent City. New Orleans, Cincinnati, Minneapolis, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Saint Louis, and Bridgeport.
Fans can check out H.E.R.’s official website for more information by clicking HERE.
H.E.R. Back of My Mind 2022 Tour Dates:
04/05 – Los Angeles, CA
04/08 – Honolulu, HI @ Waikiki Shell
04/14 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
04/16 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center
04/19 – Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre
04/21 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park
04/24 – New Orleans, LA @ Champions Square
04/26 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
04/29 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
05/01 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
05/03 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
05/04 – St. Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park
06/02 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
06/07 – Portsmouth, VA @ Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
06/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field *
06/10 – Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion
06/12 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place
06/21 – Tuscaloosa, AL
06/23 – Charlotte, NC
06/24 – Raleigh, NC
Photo courtesy Guitar Center