HARDY Says He “Manifested” Post Malone’s Debut Performance at the 2023 CMA Awards

The 2023 CMA Awards will see some fresh faces taking the stage. For instance, Post Malone will have his debut performance alongside Morgan Wallen and HARDY.

In a recent interview with Audacy’s Katie Neal, HARDY said Malone’s performance is the result of positive thinking. “I’ve manifested this for years,” the “Wait in the Truck” singer said. “Slight flex here, but I started following him when he had like, 300k Instagram followers,” he added. Currently, the eclectic musician’s follower count is nearing 25 million.

“I was on the ‘White Iverson’ train. The first thing that he ever put out,” HARDY continued. “I was like this is dope and I’ve been with him ever since.” The Mississippi native added, “I just like what he’s done for hip-hop and for pop music. It’s just great. I’ve always said that from the very beginning. I’ve been a huge fan. So, the time has come.”

Wallen, HARDY, and Malone will perform a medley of classic country songs at the 2023 CMA Awards. While many know Malone for his work in hip-hop and pop music, the Texas native also loves country music.

Several videos are floating around the internet that show Posty’s fondness for country covers. For instance, he covered Hank Williams’ “There’s a Tear in My Beer” and knocked it out of the park. During a visit to the Sirius XM studios, he sang “A Thousand Miles” with country great Dwight Yoakam.

Malone also participated in the We’re Texas virtual benefit in 2021. There, he covered “I’m Gonna Miss Her” by Brad Paisley and “You Can Have the Crown” by Sturgill Simpson. He nailed both songs like they were his.

Last year, Malone floated the idea of recording a country album on The Howard Stern Show. “To be honest, there’s nothing stopping me from taking a camera or setting up in my studio in Utah and just recording a country album and just fuckin’ putting it on YouTube,” he said. “There’s nothing stopping me. Maybe I’ll face some repercussions later from the label and shit. But, there’s nothing stopping me from doing that.”

See Malone make his first CMA Awards appearance on Wednesday, November 8. The show broadcasts live on ABC, Hulu, and the ABC app starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Photo of Hardy by Jason Kempin/Getty Images; Photo of Post Malone by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella