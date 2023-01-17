HAIM Is Back in the Studio for Album Four

The sister pop-rock trio HAIM is teasing their return to the studio on social media. Their fourth album could be coming sooner rather than later.

In a recent TikTok from the family ensemble, Este and Danielle Haim can be seen tugging their sister, Alana, through a doorway as she resists. “Please I’m a star,” she says through a lip-synced soundbite. The text over the footage reads, “When your sisters are making you get back in the studio but you were born to be an Oscar award-winning actress.”

The text presumably refers to Alana’s starring role in the 2021 critically acclaimed film, Licorice Pizza, which received three Oscar nominations.

The TikTok is simply captioned, “Haim4.” Check out the clip below.

A new album would mark HAIM’s first since the release of their 2020 LP, Women in Music Pt III. It followed their 2017 sophomore release, Something To Tell You, and their 2013 debut, Days Are Gone.

Despite all being featured in Licorice Pizza in 2021, HAIM’s 2022 was arguably their biggest year to date. Last year saw the trio embark on an extensive headlining summer tour, appear in a Taylor Swift music video, and get recruited for the Midnights star’s upcoming The Eras tour.

HAIM will be included on select dates of Swift’s tour. Other stars enlisted for support on the trek include Paramore, GAYLE, Phoebe Bridgers, beabadoobee, Gracie Abrams, and many more.

Last year also bore witness to the group receiving lofty praise from famed rapper Drake when he called the trio “the Beatles” on Instagram. Drake posted a photo of him with the Sisters HAIM from their first meeting. He captioned the photo of the four of them, “Just met the Beatles.” In response, the L.A. siblings shared the same photo captioned, “We’re the Beatles.” See their post below.

Photo: ‘Women in Music Pt. III’ album cover