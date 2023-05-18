Halsey Shares Tribute to Suga after Surprise Performance 

Suga’s solo headlining tour is in full swing, and the BTS member is making it a memorable adventure.

After a three-night residency at Kia Forum arena in Los Angeles, California, the hitmaker gave the rowdy audience an ultimate surprise – Halsey. The powerhouse vocalist joined Suga on stage to deliver their 2020 track “Suga’s Interlude,” which lives on Halsey’s critically acclaimed album, Manic.

The performance marked the first time the two have shared the mid-tempo track live. They planted their feet under the spotlight, as Halsey belted the first verse. Suga admired her soulful sound and beamed with joy, leaving concert-goers to explode.

I’ve been trying all my life | To separate the time | In between having it all and giving it up, shared Halsey.

Fans held flashlights high, making the iconic venue resemble a starry night. “Shout out to Halsey!” screamed Suga to get the crowd hungry for more.

Before they tackled the fan-favorite hit, the two took a minute to reflect on their friendship and the well-overdue reunion. Halsey explained that the last time Suga was in Los Angeles, he stopped off at her house.

“And now I feel like I’m in your house,” she added.

“Suga’s Interlude” is a collaboration with BTS and Suga, who is credited individually on the track. The bilingual song that features Suga’s spit-fire wordplay and Halsey’s distinctive sound – debuted at No. 24 on Billboard’s Pop Digital Song Sales chart, but quickly jumped to No.9. The electric-like song was penned by Ashey Frangipane, Suga, Peter Losengård, and was released alongside Halsey’s single “Finally// Beautiful Stranger.”

Following the surprise duet, Halsey turned to social media to reflect on the experience and to acknowledge her longtime collaborator turned friend.

“Guested at the forum the other night with @agustd, and we performed “suga’s interlude” for the first time ever live! I’ve shared a stage with my friend many times, but never alone and never like this. When the song ended all we could do was laugh because it was just a feeling of “Woah that just happened?!” after knowing each other for 7 years,” she wrote in the caption. “I call Suga ‘twin’ for a lot of reasons. We have the same smile, we have a lot of shared interests, sometimes we even have the same haircut. But I mostly say it because we seem strangely (and sometimes wordlessly) connected on a creative wavelength.”

Halsey continued, “Watching him perform his solo concert was an incredible experience. He is a true artist, which I’ve always known. But seeing the energy, versatility, creativity, and courageous darkness of the show blew me away. Moments like these remind me why we are so fortunate to have this way of expressing ourselves. I am so grateful! Thanks to twin for having me and thank you, ARMY for, as always, singing your hearts out and making me feel right at home.”

Suga’s worldwide tour is in support of his debut solo album under Agust D, his alter ego. D-Day includes “SDL,” “People Pt.2” with IU, “Interlude: Dawn,” and “Huh?!” featuring j-hope. The North America leg kicked off in late April and concluded yesterday, May 17. He will resume touring in Indonesia on May 26 and wrap up in South Korea.

Photo by David Brendan Hall