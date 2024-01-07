Oak Ridge Boys’ Joe Bonsall Warns Imposter Trying to Capitalize off of Health Concerns

Sharing heartbreaking news with fans that he would no longer be performing on stage with The Oak Ridge Boys, Joe Bonsall recently announced his retirement from touring after years of suffering from pulmonary embolisms. With a career spanning numerous decades, the singer helped propel songs like “American Made” and “Elvira.” While not one of the original members, he joined the Country Music Hall of Fame as a member of the group. Now, Bonsall is making yet another announcement, but this time it’s a warning.

On Saturday (January 6), Bonsall shared a message on Twitter, detailing how an individual impersonated him on social media and even reached out to fans who believed it was really him. In the tweet, OAKS management team wrote, “It has come to our attention that someone has recently been posing as Joe Bonsall and reaching out to fans by way of direct message. Always be careful and use the upmost discretion when you are communicating on social media, especially if you are contacted in this manner.”

It has come to our attention that someone has recently been posing as Joe Bonsall and reaching out to fans by way of direct message. Always be careful and use the upmost discretion when you are communicating on social media, especially if you are… — Joe Bonsall (@joebonsall) January 7, 2024

Notifying fans that Bonsall does not have an official account on Facebook or Instagram, the tweet also advised followers, “Do not share your personal information or send money to someone you have only messaged with online no matter who they say they are. If you suspect an imposter, report the account to the social media network used to contact you.”

Praising His Replacement

With over 14,000 views, fans jumped to action and sought out the imposter. And when they found the fake accounts on social media platforms, the fans apparently reported them. One person wrote, “Noticed it and blocked them.” Another comment read, “I reported four Joe Bonsalls on IG and one on Facebook.”

Meanwhile, Bonsall encouraged fans to support The Oak Ridge Boys as they welcomed his replacement, Ben James. When making his retirement announcement, he said, “There is a young man named Ben James singing for me out there and he needs your love and encouragement. … [H]is sound is different than mine but he brings a ton of talent to the table. The Oak Ridge Boys will finish the Farewell Tour without me but rest assured I am good with all of it! God’s Got It!!”

