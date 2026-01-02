Kiss Drummer Peter Criss Regrets Not Fulfilling This “Dream” With the Late Ace Frehley: “I Miss Him Dearly”

In 1973, four New Yorkers—drummer Peter Criss, lead guitarist Ace Frehley, bassist Gene Simmons, and rhythm guitarist Paul Stanley—joined forces to form the shock rock outfit Kiss. Adapting onstage personas and incorporating elaborate stage makeup and concert pyrotechnics, the band became a pop culture phenomenon in the ’70s. Remaining one of the best-selling bands of all time five decades later, the surviving members of Kiss recently attended the 2025 Kennedy Center Honors ceremony, where they were celebrated for their artistic contributions to American culture.

Sadly, they took the stage without Frehley, who died Oct. 16 at age 74 following a fall in his home studio. During a recent appearance on Podcast Rock City, Criss, 80, reflected on the “Spaceman’s” absence.

“The worst thing was Ace wasn’t there,” the drummer said. “I really miss him dearly. We were very close… There’s a big loss without Ace.”

Peter Criss Recalls “Rollercoaster” Relationship With Late Kiss Bandmate

Amid a strained relationship with Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley, Peter Criss left Kiss in 1979. Frehley exited three years later, and both pursued solo careers. Speaking to Podcast Rock City, Criss lamented never teaming up with the “New York Groove” singer after their respective departures.

“We’ve been through so many ups and downs, like a rollercoaster ride… I’m sorry we never did an album together. That was a dream of mine, that him and I would do an album together,” Criss said. “I’m sorry that never happened.”

Frehley spent most of 2025 touring in support of his final solo album, 10,000 Volts. On Sept. 25, his team announced that Frehley would cancel a show in California after taking a fall in his studio, where he was working on his upcoming solo album. Two weeks later, the remainder of his 2025 tour dates were also canceled.

Ten days after that, on Oct. 16, the public learned that Frehley was on life support. Later that same day, the rock icon’s family made the difficult decision to remove him from the ventilator. According to the Morris County, New Jersey medical examiner’s official report, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer died from blunt force trauma to the head, which he likely sustained during the fall.

“God bless him,” Criss said of Frehley. “And there’ll never be another.”

Featured image by Manny Carabel/Getty Images