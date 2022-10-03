Beyoncé Shares Throwback Teaser for “Summer Renaissance” Music Video

Beyoncé has dropped a teaser of the first official Renaissance music video for the album’s closer, “Summer Renaissance.” The glittering disco track samples Donna Summer’s name-making 1977 hit “I Feel Love.”

The accompanying video promises to be every bit as chock full of throwback club vibes as the song suggests. A teaser from the video was released Monday (October 3) as part of her partnership with Tiffany & Co. and their “Lose Yourself in Love” campaign.

Ahead of the full visual, Beyoncé shared a 30-second clip of what’s in store. Directed by Grammy-winner Mark Romanek, the preview brings some serious Studio 54 energy with Bey walking down a dark alley in a glittering gown before busting into a packed club. Once inside, her fellow partiers crowd the dancefloor. Harkening back to Renaissance‘s album cover, Beyoncé mounts a translucent horse towards the end of the clip as she calls for a “round of applause.”

Check out the teaser below.

Romanek shot the video using a rare 65mm camera to embark on an “exploration of fearless creativity.” Per The Hollywood Reporter, Tiffany & Co. Executive VP of Product and Communications Alexandre Arnault said, “‘Lose Yourself in Love’ embodies the beauty of self-love and empowered elegance. Beyoncé is an inspiration to so many because she embodies these qualities. We are honored to continue our partnership for the second year in a row and usher in an exciting new era of love.”

According to THR, Beyoncé is wearing a more than 10-carat diamond on a Tiffany platinum ring, as well as a custom “large-scale design inspired by the graduated-link necklace” that features 18-carat gold links. A limited quantity of the necklace will go on sale beginning October 23.

Bey’s seventh studio album, Renaissance was released back in July with a number of house-infused beats. The 16-song effort shot the icon straight to No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Since then, the singer has been slowly releasing teasers for music videos, prompting many fans to speculate that a visual album is in the works.

