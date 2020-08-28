Sometimes you can know a lot about a person by the kind of truck they drive. HARDY explores this concept on latest single “Truck,” off his debut album A ROCK (Big Loud Records), out Sept. 4.

“Truck is basically about figuring someone out by the truck they drive,” says HARDY, “not necessarily the brand, but the characteristics of the truck.”

On the surface, “TRUCK” is a fairly elementary notion, but tap deeper and HARDY’s storytelling reveals something more prolific, observational, and reflective. A ROCK is HARDY’s foundational setting, a debut filled with reminisces, contemplations, and lighter quips from more upbeat “TRUCK” to the heartfelt croon of “GIVE HEAVEN SOME HELL.”

A real-life tale is laid out “ONE BEER,” featuring Lauren Alaina and Devin Dawson through the more jolting build of rocker “SO CLOSE” with Ashland Craft. All blended into standalone, inventive storytelling, HARDY has the layers of a great country-rock album.

HARDY (Photo: Tanner Gallagher)

HARDY hasn’t slowed down since releasing 2019’s HiXTAPE: Vol. 1, featuring Keith Urban, Thomas Rhett, Dustin Lynch, Trace Adkins, and guitarist Zakk Wylde and debut single “REDNECKER” in 2018, piecing together tracks for A ROCK along the way.

Born and raised in Philadelphia, MS, the songwriter has already picked up five #1 singles, including Blake Shelton’s “God’s Country” and “Simple” by Florida State Line, and Chris Lane’s “I Don’t Know About You.”

“TRUCK” is a the perfect introduction to the rest of A ROCK, unraveling all the weavings of HARDY’s particular country and rock brew.

“I love this song, because it’s the perfect marriage between rock and roll and country lyrics,” says HARDY. “We picked it as a track, because it’s a great example of what the rest of the record is like.”



