Harry Styles Gives Emotional Speeches as Love On Tour Wraps in Italy and Portugal

For the past two years, Harry Styles has been playing gigs around the world as part of Love On Tour. During his final show this past Saturday (July 22) in Reggio Emilia, Italy, Styles gave an emotional speech detailing his gratitude for his fans. He also gave a similar speech on July 18 during a concert in Lisbon, Portugal.

Videos by American Songwriter

At the show in Lisbon, Styles thanked his crowd with love and enthusiasm. “This has been the greatest tour of my life… We’ve only got one show left,” he exclaimed.

RELATED: Harry Styles Releases Video For “Daylight”

At Styles’ July 22 concert in Italy, the “As It Was” singer thanked his audience before putting his face in his hands, indicating that he was getting emotional. “Thank you for the way you’ve supported me over the last 13 years. I couldn’t have done it without you and for loving me in the way that you have. Thank you so much,” Styles told his fans.

“My friends that are here tonight, thank you so much for having my back always, I love you all so much. There are so many things that I get to feel incredibly lucky for in my life and the thing I feel the luckiest for is my friends,” Styles continued. “I get to do this job with my friends, those who make music with me, those of you who don’t the way that you support me allows me to do this, and I am so full right now. I’ve never been happier in my life.”

Styles’ Love On Tour began in September 2021 and ran for 173 shows over the past two years. On July 24, Styles uploaded a photo to his Instagram Story which contained a caption that further explained the fulfillment the singer feels post-tour.

“Love on Tour. It’s been the greatest experience of my life. Thank you to my band, all the crew who made the last few years so special. It’s been an absolute pleasure,” Styles’ caption read. “To everyone who came out to see us play, thank you. I feel so incredibly full and happy, it’s all because of you. You have given me memories that will last a lifetime, more than I could have ever dreamed of.

“Thank you for your time, your energy, and your love. It’s been an honor to play for you. I hope you had as much fun as I did. Look after each other, I’ll see you again when the time is right. Treat People With Kindness,” the caption states as it comes to a close. “I love you more than you’ll ever know.”

Photo by JC Olivera/WireImage