Harry Styles is one most prominent pop stars at the moment. He has been the “it” boy ever since he took the world by storm as a member of One Direction. Now, with his solo career, nothing has been “As It Was” for the ex-boy band member.

He recently released his third studio album Harry’s House on May 20, receiving critical and universal acclaim. Along with music, Styles has also dipped his toes into acting. He is appearing in two upcoming movies this year including Don’t Worry Darling and My Policeman.

With all this being said, Styles’ multi-talents bring in a net worth of $90 million. Keep reading to find where it all came from.

One Direction

The boy band, One Direction, of which Styles was a part, got their start on The X Factor. In January 2011, One Direction signed a 2.4 million dollar contract with Syco Records with X Factor judge, Simon Cowell’s help. The band released five studio albums that gained them quite a following. Their debut album, Up All Night, debuted at number two in the U.K. and number one in the United States. It was the third global best-selling album of 2012 selling 4.5 million copies worldwide. According to moneynation.com, since 2011, One Direction has earned a total of $820 million.

Solo

When One Direction broke up in 2016, Styles launched his solo career and his own record label. He formed Erskine Records in 2016 and signed a recording contract with Columbia Records.

A year later in April of 2017, Styles released “Sign of the Times,” a pop rock song that was vastly different than the One Direction heavy pop sound we were all used to. The introduction to a new Styles was on the horizon. In May 2017 he released his self-titled debut solo album, which the world met with positive reviews. Styles subsequently released two more albums, Fine Line (2019) and Harry’s House (2022) along with tours to go along with them.

Other Endeavors

Styles has also taken up acting in recent years. He entered his acting debut in 2017 for Christopher Nolan’s 2017 war film Dunkirk. Styles received positive critical reception for his role, allowing him to enter higher profile roles including his upcoming movies Don’t Worry Darling and My Policeman which release this upcoming September and October respectively.

Along with film, Styles made his way to television. He is executive producer for the CBS sitcom Happy Together, which is based on the time of his life when he lived with TV producer Ben Winston. He also shares a close relationship with James Corden, which has allowed him to guest host his show The Late Late Show with James Corden on occasion. The pop star has also hosted Saturday Night Live.

Further, Styles’ career doesn’t stop with singing or acting. He endeavored in fashion as he occasionally appears in campaigns for Gucci.

Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images