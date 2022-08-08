Kanye West Shares Fake New York Times Headline Throwing Shade at Pete Davidson and Kid Cudi

Kanye West has thrown yet another shot at Pete Davidson, seemingly celebrating the comedian’s break-up with Kim Kardashian.

It was reported last week, per E! News, that Davidson and Kardashian had split after just nine months of dating but have remained close friends. West who has vocally opposed the relationship throughout its duration took to Instagram to post a fake New York Times front page announcing the death of “Skete Davidson.”

Along with the fake headline, another shady caption runs along the bottom of the paper that says “Kid Cudi meant to play funeral but fearful of bottle throwers,” referencing Cudi’s recent bout with a heckling crowd at Miami’s Rolling Loud festival after he became the last minute fill-in for West who pulled out of his headlining spot.

Other criticisms West has hurled at the comedian in the past, include a music video for his song “Eazy” (wherein he buries Davidson alive and raps the line God saved me from that crash / just so I could beat Pete Davidson’s ass) as well as spreading a rumor that Davidson had AIDS.

Although he initially kept quiet on the matter, Davidson responded to West’s attacks a few days after the “Eazy” video landed, writing to the rapper in a text: “I’ve decided I’m not gonna let you treat us like this anymore and I’m done being quiet.”

When West responded and asked Davidson where he was, the comedian sent back a selfie and wrote that he was “in bed with your wife.”

While the fake headline seems to be yet another slight in the duo’s public fight, it could also be the rapper putting the beef to bed.

