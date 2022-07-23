Harry Styles Tweeted New Movie Trailer

Harry Styles recently tweeted the second trailer to his upcoming movie Don’t Worry Darling with Florence Pugh.

Styles’ upcoming movie Don’t Worry Darling is a psychological thriller directed by his girlfriend Olivia Wilde and features Styles, Florence Pugh, and Chris Pine. Set in the 1950s, the story follows Pugh as Alice and Styles as Jack, a young happy couple living in a mysterious company town called Victory paid for by the company Jack works for. The utopia turns very much dystopian when Alice becomes curious about Jack’s work.

The trailer that Styles tweeted depicts Styles’ character Jack opening the door in a POV shot for Alice (Pugh). Everything is bright and dandy in the town of Victory. Jack and Alice are getting along—Jack goes to work with all of his friends, and Alice cleans and takes care of the house while he’s gone. Everything is great, until, Pugh sees herself in a surveillance footage-like commercial of herself swimming.

Things get weird from here as Alice starts to see some of the holes in the utopia. The trailer also introduces Frank, Chris Pine’s character and creator of Victory, who explains that “the enemy of progress is chaos.” The trailer then assigns Alice as this chaotic figure who refuses to dance in her dance classes and realizes the holes in the utopia (like the eggs have no yoke in them). Tensions also arise between Jack and Alice as Jack becomes closer to Frank and the town of Victory and Alice more skeptical. You can catch the full trailer below and the film in theatres on September 23.

This isn’t the only film that Styles will appear in this year. He’s also set to star in My Policeman, a film set in the 1950s where Styles’ policeman character begins a same-sex affair with a museum curator. Along with Styles, the film features The Crown‘s Emma Corrin as Styles’ wife and David Dawson is the museum curator. The film will release a month after Don’t Worry Darling on October 21.