Harry Styles Responds to Tragic Copenhagen Shooting

We’d like to believe that music can exist in a blissful vacuum. In fact, we enjoy putting on our favorite records as an escape from life’s mundane and occasional darkness. Unfortunately, though, the music world is not out of reach for reality.

On July 3, there was a horrific shooting at the Field’s shopping center in Copenhagen, Denmark. Three people were killed and at least four others were seriously wounded.

Out of respect for the victims, their families, and the greater Copenhagen community, pop singer Harry Styles canceled his July 3 concert. The concert was going to be at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, a location not far from the shopping mall.

“I’m heartbroken along with the people of Copenhagen,” Styles wrote on Twitter. “I adore this city. The people are so warm and full of love. I’m devastated for the victims, their families, and everyone hurting. I’m sorry we couldn’t be together. Please look after each other. H.”

I’m heartbroken along with the people of Copenhagen. I adore this city. The people are so warm and full of love.



I’m devastated for the victims, their families, and everyone hurting.



I’m sorry we couldn’t be together. Please look after each other. H — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) July 3, 2022

As of July 4, the 22-year-old Danish male suspect in the shooting has been charged with murder. According to reporting by The Guardian and Søren Thomassen, the chief police inspector in Copenhagen, the gunman confessed to the shooting the night of the tragedy. Thomassen also revealed that the police believe the gunman was acting alone, but are continuing their investigation to confirm.

Photo by Lillie Eiger