Harry Styles Reunites with Superfan Who Handed Him a Grammy

Remember the superfan Reina Lafantaisie, who presented Harry Styles with his Album of the Year Award at the 2023 Grammys? Well, the two just had the ultimate reunion.

Videos by American Songwriter

The hitmaker is currently on his Love On Tour, and at a recent stop in Coventry, England, he got a special surprise from a new friend – Lafantaisie. Following the high-energy set, the grandmother joined Styles backstage for some quality time.

Lafantaisie turned to social media to recap the memorable moment and praise the crooner for his kindness and hospitality.

“Imagine my shock and joy when I was invited backstage to meet our Harry and have him walk-in towards me singing the song ‘Reunited And It Feels so Good’ by Peaches And Herb while giving me a hug,” she wrote on Instagram. “He is the most caring, humble, and down-to-earth person and such a great sense of humor. His smile and joie de vivre lit up the room!”

The 78-year-old concert-goer wore a T-shirt with “I Gave Harry Styles a Grammy” in bold red letters. Her granddaughter and daughter were also in attendance, wearing corresponding apparel. The carousel of snapshots features the family smiling ear-to-ear alongside Styles, as he holds up a peace sign.

The Canadian has become the self-proclaimed “Leader of the Harries,” the name of the singer’s devoted fandom. Allegedly, fans recognized Lafantaisie at the concert in Europe. Lafantaisie acknowledged the tight-knit and inclusive community – one that she’s honored to be a part of.

During the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, the association called in multiple superfans to help announce Album of the Year. The 10 fans represented each musician in the competitive category. Throughout the star-studded evening, they advocated for their favorite artists and explained why they were “worthy” of the esteemed title. Lafantaisie was among the few fans chosen to represent their favorite musician in the Album of the Year category.

Lafantaisie presented the Gramophone to the former One Direction member for his chart-topping record, Harry’s House. The two shared a warm embrace before he delivered an emotional acceptance speech.

Styles was nominated alongside ABBA, Adele, Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Coldplay, Kendrick Lamar, and Lizzo. Harry’s House serves as Styles’ third studio album. The pop-funk LP debuted at No.1 in the UK, becoming the fastest-selling album of 2022. It also scored the top spot on and on the Billboard 200 chart. The record also won Best Pop Vocal Album at the 2023 Grammys.

Photo by JC Olivera/WireImage