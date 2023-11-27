Harry Styles Special Las Vegas Show in the Works, “Would Undoubtedly Sell Out in Minutes”

Although the Sphere only opened last month in Las Vegas, the arena has already taken over the internet as the massive globe is fitted with 580,000 sq. ft. of LED displays. Measuring at nearly 400 feet high and over 500 feet wide, the venue projects a crystal clear image that has many visiting the area just to catch a glimpse of it. And with so much popularity around the Sphere, it appears that Harry Styles might be in talks to perform a special concert at the venue.

Breaking into the music industry with the boy band One Direction, Harry Styles watched as the group took the world by storm. That was until 2016 when the band went on hiatus. But that didn’t stop Styles as he signed a solo record deal. And while the solo career might not work for some, in 2023, he won two Grammy Awards for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album when he released his album Harry’s House.

Using the momentum currently behind him, Styles supposedly held a four-hour meeting with the company behind the MSG Sphere. The idea of wanting to perform at the arena first came to the singer after seeing the band U2 hold their concert there.

Harry Styles Stands In a Long Line of Artists Looking At The Sphere

Discussing the possibility of a concert, a source told The Sun, “This would truly cement the Sphere as a major venue. Die-hard fans of Harry and One Direction will be desperate to get their mitts on a ticket. It would undoubtedly sell out in minutes.”

As mentioned above, Styles wouldn’t be the first artist to play the Sphere as U2 continues to hold a residency at the location until next February. And their show seems a success with NME labeling the concert, “breathtaking”. Writer Damian Jones noted, “This is just the start of a stunning residency which will only continue to blossom with each passing night in this city of blinding lights.”

Looking into the future, apparently, Styles might have some competition when it comes to booking the Sphere. A source claimed iconic artists like Bon Jovi, Lady Gaga, and Paul McCartney are in talks to perform at the venue after U2. According to the New York Post, Beyoncé also wants the Sphere, hoping to create a $10 million concert for fans in 2024.

(Featured Image by Gareth Cattermole/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)