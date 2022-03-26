Have a Beer with The Who’s Roger Daltrey’s Son, Jamie Daltrey, Brewery Owner

Beer. It’s one of the oldest and still most popular beverages on the planet.

Well, the two come together with 41-year-old Jamie Daltrey’s Lakedown Brewing Co in Uckfield, England. Jamie owns and operates the brewery and is the son of The Who’s famed co-founder, Roger Daltrey.

In a new interview with Jamie, the brewery owner talks about the history of his establishment and much more. Jamie talks about how he “moved out of London after working in the television industry and took over the management of Lakedown Trout Fishery where our taproom is now situated in 2019.”

“Established in 2020, our business is called Lakedown Brewing Co. and is a family-run, independent microbrewery and taproom in rural East Sussex, creating modern and traditional beers in can, bottle, keg, and cask,” says Jamie of the spot. “We are on a mission to make local, artisan beer more accessible.”

Of his product, Jamie adds, “Our beers are made for easy drinking and are super fresh. All our beers are vegan and most are gluten-free. We use carefully sourced, quality ingredients that allow the beer the time it needs for a deliciously full-flavored brew.

“What makes us unique is that we implement a grain-to-glass philosophy that combines age-old methods with contemporary brewing equipment for both modern and traditional beers. The range is diverse, yet concise, with options from pale ales and porters, all the way to more traditional lagers.”

Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage