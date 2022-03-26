Korn’s Tour Bus Reportedly Hit by Bullet

A bus being used for metal bands Korn, Code Orange, and Chevelle, who are currently on tour together, was hit by a single bullet on March 25 in Davenport, Iowa.

At 7:42 a.m. on March 25, the Davenport Police Department was alerted that a bus outside Hotel Blackhawk had been struck by overnight gunfire but would not say which band’s bus was hit.

The bullet pierced through the bus exterior, according to the report, and landed inside the cabin of the bus. No one was on board when the shooting occurred. Neither Korn, nor Chevelle has responded to the incident, but Code Orange did post to Twitter, writing “We good.”

This incident remains under investigation and police have shared no further information.

All three bands had a day off in Davenport on March 24 before playing the TaxSlayer Center in Moline, IL on March 25.

Chevelle recently released their ninth album Niratias in 2021, Code Orange released their fourth Underneath in 2020, and in 2022 Korn released their 14th album Requiem in February. Korn has several more shows in the U.S. including a return to Iowa for the Des Moines show on March 28. The band will continue on tour in Europe, May 25 through July 3 with several festival stops, including a performance at the Download Festival in London.

Photo: Roadrunner Records