Hayes Carll Drops Title Track To New Album, ‘You Get It All’

Hayes Carll’s “You Get It All” is a celebration of love—scrapes, bruises, and all! All my tame and all my wild, all my man and all my child, he sings outright. All my faults and all my scars / All my sometimes lucky stars.
Acoustic guitar in tow, the Craig Wiseman co-write anchors Carll’s forthcoming eighth studio record, You Get It All, produced by Kenny Greenberg and Allison Moorer. All my joys and my regrets / All my old Guy Clark cassettes / I knew the night we met, you get it all, he continues, lacing in a bit of his lyrical cheekiness.
“I like to tug at heartstrings, find commonality with others, reflect on my own life, and sometimes I do it in a lighthearted way,” Carll says about the album. “A lot of musical styles found their way onto this record, but my first and most formative influences came from country music. This is a country singer-songwriter record. It’s just unapologetically me.”
You Get It All drops October 29 on Dualtone Music. 11 songs boasts such co-writers as Brothers Osborne, Josh Morningstar, Adam Landry, and Brandy Clark, among others.
Alongside the album announcement, Carll has also revealed a slew of fall tour dates (below). Tickets officially go on sale next Friday (August 6).
Check out the tour dates:
September 9 – Charlotte, NC – Visulite
September 10 – Bristol, TN – Bristol Rhythm & Roots
September 11 – Louisville, KY – Headliners
September 12 – Charleston, WV – Mountain Stage
September 15 – Memphis, TN – Railgarten
September 16 – Jackson, MS – Duling Hall
September 17 – Little Rock, AR – The Rev Room
September 18 – Pryor, OK – Born & Raised Festival
October 18 – Galveston, TX – Old Quarter
October 19 – Galveston, TX – Old Quarter
October 21 – The Woodlands, TX – Dosey Doe
October 22 – Houston, TX – Mucky Duck
October 23 – Kountze, TX – Hogs & Strings Festival
October 24 – Baton Rouge, LA – Red Dragon
October 27 – Birmingham, AL – The Saturn
October 28 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West
October 29 – Raleigh, NC – Lincoln Theater
October 30 – Alexandria, VA – The Birchmere
October 31 – Annapolis, MD – Ram’s Head
November 2 – Philadelphia, PA – The Ardmore
November 3 – Asbury Park, NJ – Asbury Lanes
November 5 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Made
November 6 – Pawling, NY – Daryl’s House
November 7 – Albany, NY – Lark Hall
November 8 – Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall
November 10 – Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom
November 11 – Columbus, OH – Skully’s Music Diner
November 14 – Indianapolis, IN – Hi Fi
November 16 – Evanston, IL – Space
November 17 – Cincinnati, OH – Southgate House Revival
November 18 – Nashville, TN – Basement East