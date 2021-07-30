Hayes Carll Drops Title Track To New Album, ‘You Get It All’

Hayes Carll’s “You Get It All” is a celebration of love—scrapes, bruises, and all! All my tame and all my wild, all my man and all my child, he sings outright. All my faults and all my scars / All my sometimes lucky stars.

Acoustic guitar in tow, the Craig Wiseman co-write anchors Carll’s forthcoming eighth studio record, You Get It All, produced by Kenny Greenberg and Allison Moorer. All my joys and my regrets / All my old Guy Clark cassettes / I knew the night we met, you get it all, he continues, lacing in a bit of his lyrical cheekiness.

“I like to tug at heartstrings, find commonality with others, reflect on my own life, and sometimes I do it in a lighthearted way,” Carll says about the album. “A lot of musical styles found their way onto this record, but my first and most formative influences came from country music. This is a country singer-songwriter record. It’s just unapologetically me.”

You Get It All drops October 29 on Dualtone Music. 11 songs boasts such co-writers as Brothers Osborne, Josh Morningstar, Adam Landry, and Brandy Clark, among others.

Alongside the album announcement, Carll has also revealed a slew of fall tour dates (below). Tickets officially go on sale next Friday (August 6).

Check out the tour dates:

September 9 – Charlotte, NC – Visulite

September 10 – Bristol, TN – Bristol Rhythm & Roots

September 11 – Louisville, KY – Headliners

September 12 – Charleston, WV – Mountain Stage

September 15 – Memphis, TN – Railgarten

September 16 – Jackson, MS – Duling Hall

September 17 – Little Rock, AR – The Rev Room

September 18 – Pryor, OK – Born & Raised Festival

October 18 – Galveston, TX – Old Quarter

October 19 – Galveston, TX – Old Quarter

October 21 – The Woodlands, TX – Dosey Doe

October 22 – Houston, TX – Mucky Duck

October 23 – Kountze, TX – Hogs & Strings Festival

October 24 – Baton Rouge, LA – Red Dragon

October 27 – Birmingham, AL – The Saturn

October 28 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West

October 29 – Raleigh, NC – Lincoln Theater

October 30 – Alexandria, VA – The Birchmere

October 31 – Annapolis, MD – Ram’s Head

November 2 – Philadelphia, PA – The Ardmore

November 3 – Asbury Park, NJ – Asbury Lanes

November 5 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Made

November 6 – Pawling, NY – Daryl’s House

November 7 – Albany, NY – Lark Hall

November 8 – Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall

November 10 – Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom

November 11 – Columbus, OH – Skully’s Music Diner

November 14 – Indianapolis, IN – Hi Fi

November 16 – Evanston, IL – Space

November 17 – Cincinnati, OH – Southgate House Revival

November 18 – Nashville, TN – Basement East