Hazel O’Connor Recovering from “Serious Medical Event” & Medically Induced Coma

British singer/songwriter and actress Hazel O’Connor is recovering from a “serious medical event” according to a statement released by her brother Neil.

The statement explained that on January 9, O’Connor was found in her home in southwest France to be suffering from a brain bleed. She was rushed to the local hospital then to a major hospital nearby once the gravity of her condition was realized. Regarding those initial hours, Neil explained that “things were touch and go.”

“She was put into an induced coma for about 24 hrs and brought out of it Monday evening,” Neil continued, “and since then has been showing a lot of progress although, saying that, her recovery is going to take a while but she is tough and is responding to stimuli and to treatment.

“She’s receiving the best of care and I thank the French medical service there for taking such good care of her,” Neil stated. “She’s going to need patience from us and from herself, I’ve already learned that she’s started to show her usual feistiness.”

Following Neil’s loving words of explanation, O’Connor’s management team informed fans about the concert cancelations made. To support her recovery, all of the Electric Ladies shows, which were set for a June 2022 kickoff date, “are postponed without replacement dates.”

All shows leading up to the June tour including the Breaking Glass tour have also been postponed until further notice.

“No one knows what progress Hazel will make or when,” O’Connor’s management team said. “You could be thinking, Hazel should not be doing any shows in the foreseeable future, well, yes, that could be the outcome, we just don’t know.

“We know Hazel is a fighter and we think she would like to know there are live shows coming up as something to work towards. The decision is we keep June onwards under constant review,” they concluded.

Read the full statements from Neil and O’Connor’s management team HERE. You can also support O’Connor HERE.

Finally, O’Connor’s team asked for privacy as they go through this period of recovery with O’Connor.

Photo by Rob Ball/Redferns via Getty Images