“He Gave a Home to Music That Deserved To Be Heard”: We Mourn the Death of a Beloved MTV Figure and Alternative Music Pioneer

Dave Kendall has died. The former host of MTV’s 120 Minutes, Kendall’s death was announced by his successor, Matt Pinfield, on X. Pinfield did not share a cause or date of death. Kendall’s age was not immediately available.

In his tribute to Kendall, Pinfield wrote that he felt “heartbroken” by the news.

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“Dave was one of the true believers,” Pinfield wrote. “Long before alternative music found its way into the mainstream, he was there every week on 120 Minutes, introducing people to bands that would go on to define an era.”

“He didn’t just host a show,” he continued. “He gave a home to music that deserved to be heard. He loved the music, respected the artists, and connected with fans in a way that always felt authentic. That’s a rare gift.”

Pinfield ended his post by noting that he was “sending love to everyone whose life he touched.”

Heartbroken to hear about the passing of Dave Kendall.



Dave was one of the true believers. Long before alternative music found its way into the mainstream, he was there every week on 120 Minutes, introducing people to bands that would go on to define an era. He didn’t just host… pic.twitter.com/IVTHRV301i — Matt Pinfield (@mattpinfield) July 14, 2026

MTV also posted about Kendall in the wake of his death.

“We’re saddened to learn of the passing of Dave Kendall, the creator and host of MTV’s alternative music series, 120 Minutes,” the post read. “Dave’s passion for the genre, and his role as a tastemaker in discovering the artists who would shape popular culture, helped make MTV a destination for alternative music.”

The network added, “His impact on music, MTV, and generations of fans will not be forgotten.”

What to Know About Dave Kendall

120 Minutes premiered in 1986, with Kendall working on the production side. He took over as the show’s host in 1988, and stayed in the role until 1992 when Pinfield stepped in.

The show shined a light on the alternative music genre. It featured artists including Kate Bush, The Ramones, and Morrissey. Notably, it premiered Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit” music video in 1991.

“At the beginning it was pure chaos,” Kendall said of the show in a YouTube video. “I wanted to play music that I thought was cool and original.”

After his departure from 120 Minutes, Kendall worked at Sirius XM and as a DJ, Variety reported. According to the outlet, in recent years, Kendall lived in Thailand and Indonesia, where he worked as a correspondent for The Bangkok Post and championed environmental causes.

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