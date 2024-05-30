Heart Cancels Tour Dates Due to Ann Wilson Undergoing “Time Sensitive” Medical Procedure

Finding a perfect blend between hard rock, heavy metal, and folk music, Heart gained fame throughout the decades with hit songs like “Magic Man”, “Crazy on You”, “What About Love”, and “Barracuda.” Dominating the charts, Ann Wilson, alongside the main members of the band, landed a spot in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013. VH1 even placed them on the 100 Greatest Artists of Hard Rock. While continuing to entertain fans all over the world, the band recently canceled their upcoming European leg of their Royal Flush tour due to Wilson recovering from a procedure.

Excited to get back to the stage, Heart was scheduled to take over Europe starting on June 20. The tour would run until July 12 with the band also visiting several music festivals along the way. But that seemed to all change as the band released a statement on social media. “We regret to inform you that all upcoming Heart performances in Europe are canceled. In late May, Ann Wilson will undergo a time-sensitive but routine medical procedure for which the minimum recovery time is six weeks. Heart deeply regrets this unfortunate circumstance and hopes to return to Europe soon. Refunds will be available at point of purchase as applicable.”

Not wanting fans to worry or rumors to start circulating, Wilson posted her own message to social media, reading, “I’m okay! Please don’t worry. I do apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. It’s certainly an inconvenience for me. Love & respect always, Ann.”

Fans quickly surrounded Wilson with love and prayers as she looked to recover. “Prayers to my queen! Praying for your recovery and that you’ll be back rockn our world again! Love you” Another person added, “Your health comes first. We all love you and wish you a speedy recovery. Sending love and light.”

Back in April, Heart celebrated the start of their Royal Flush tour. Although canceling their upcoming dates, the band is scheduled to return stateside on July 30 with the tour running through December.

(Photo by Anna Webber/Getty Images for Woman’s Day)