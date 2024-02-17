Helix Drummer Greg “Fritz” Hinz Dead at 68 After Private Health Battle

Considered one of the most popular Canadian hard rock bands, Helix toured with bands like KISS, Aerosmith, Rush, Quiet Riot, Alice Cooper, and numerous others throughout their time in the spotlight. Although the band went through numerous lineup changes during the decades, Brian Vollmer remained with Helix, welcoming musicians like drummer Greg “Fritz” Hinz to the group. With the band continuing to play, Vollmer recently announced that Hinz sadly passed away at 68 after battling cancer for nearly a year.

Videos by American Songwriter

For fans of Helix, the news of Hinz’s passing comes as a complete shock given that the drummer and band never discussed his health concerns. Joining the band back in 1982, Hinz stayed with the group until 1996 and even returned in 2009. To much surprise, Vollmer released a statement about Hinz battling cancer, writing, “We’ve known about this since last April, but were unable to tell anyone at Fritz’s request. He wanted his privacy through this.”

Posting a heartfelt message on Facebook, Vollmer shared Hinz’s tough nature and how he almost died in 2018 when he fell off a ladder. “When he fell off the ladder a couple of years ago and nearly died, I thought that was the end there. Fritz surprised everyone by coming back less than 8 months later for gigs in Vancouver & Calgary in one weekend.”

Greg Hinz Remembered As Passionate Drummer With “Style Of His Own”

Besides remembering Hinz and his ability to keep fighting, Vollmer also praised the drummer for always wanting to master his craft. “Fritz was the consummate rock drummer: It was his craft. He prided himself in his playing, and well he should have. He had a style all his own. Check out the bridge to the chorus in Heavy Metal Love.”

Vollmer ended his heartfelt message about his friend and former bandmate with, “He loved his drums and he loved drumming and performing. He took great pride in everything he did. I’m going to miss him so much. My heart is breaking now.”

Although just learning about the news, fans rallied around the band, showering them with love and support. One fan wrote, “So terribly sorry to hear this. A truly sad loss of a wonderful guy and outstanding performer.Our deepest condolences to Greg’s family, his Helix family and his many friends and fans everywhere.”

(Greg Fritz of Helix Signs a Drum Head and Vinyl for DAGR Sportscards and Collectibles in Edmonton, n.d.)