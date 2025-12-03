Here I Am “Crying Endlessly” on My First Time Hearing Reba McEntire Sing This Timeless Christmas Classic

When wanting to get into the Christmas spirit, there are more than enough classic songs to pick from. Over the years, songs like “White Christmas”, “Feliz Navidad”, and “We Wish You a Merry Christmas” filled the airwaves throughout the holiday season. And it went far beyond music with countless Christmas films. But with Reba McEntire named the host for the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree ceremony, airing tonight, here is a timeless cover of the classic “I’ll Be Home for Christmas.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Back in 2017, Reba embraced the holidays when she turned her home into a stage for “I’ll Be Home for Christmas.” It seemed like the perfect setting, given that the song centered on the need to get home just before Santa came strolling through town.

At the time of its release, Reba gained a mountain of praise from fans as one person wrote, “Reba, we are so blessed to have you in our lifetime. You are such an amazing person with a giving heart! You have the voice of an angel! Merry Christmas to you.” That was just the start as another comment read, “I love when Reba takes the notes down to almost a whisper. Sounds so relaxing and sincere.”

Another fan added, “I shouldn’t ever cry, but here I am crying endlessly on my first time hearing Reba sing hats off to you Reba.” Fair to say that this fan wasn’t alone in shedding a tear or two while listening to McEntire’s rendition.

[RELATED: On This Day in 1981, Reba McEntire Recorded Her First No. 1 and the Song That Would Help Cement Her Place as Country Music Royalty]

When And Where To Watch Reba McEntire At The Rockefeller Tree Special

Like most, Reba absolutely loves the holidays, especially when decorating her home in Nashville. With snow, more than a few lights, and her signature voice, the country legend produced another classic highlight in her career with “I’ll Be Home For Christmas.”

While Reba planned to be home for Christmas, on Wednesday, she traveled to New York City to host the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree ceremony. Although an annual event, 2025 marked a special year for the Radio City Rockettes. The dance company celebrated its 100th anniversary.

Aside from the Rockettes, the special celebration will include performances from Michael Bublé, Brad Paisley, Carly Pearce, Gwen Stefani, Halle Bailey, Marc Anthony, New Edition, Laufey, and Kristin Chenoweth. While Reba will host, fans can expect the country star to perform a song or two herself.

Don’t miss the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree special, airing at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock.

(Photo by Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images)